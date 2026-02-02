The Name Brand Rumored To Be Behind Walmart's Great Value Pancake Mixes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many major companies secretly provide your favorite stores with goods that get sold as store-brand items. This is called white labeling, and it makes products cheaper without sacrificing quality. Take Walmart: Apparently, one of many big names hiding behind Great Value products is The Krusteaz Company, which is thought to be the maker of the chain's popular pancake mix.

If you've prepared cake, cornbread, or muffins at home before, you may have used a Krusteaz mix. But pancakes are the brand's true claim to fame, specifically the buttermilk variety. The company's association with Walmart may have become more common knowledge in March 2022. At the time, The Krusteaz Company (then known as Continental Mills) recalled one lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix due to suspected contamination.

With respect to Krusteaz multiple outlets, including Mashed, have sung the pancake mix's praises for its accessibility, fluffy texture, solid flavor, and fair price (though cost varies by location). But you can theoretically get nearly identical quality for less with the Great Value version. When comparing the ingredients of Krusteaz light and fluffy buttermilk complete pancake mix and the Walmart equivalent, the main differences are the addition of "natural flavor" in the latter and modified food starch in the former. Dextrose and salt are also listed higher on the Krusteaz label than Walmart's. Moreover, Krusteaz's lists "buttermilk" among its contents, while Great Value's label lists "buttermilk powder." Other than that, their components and nutrition facts are very similar.