The Breakfast Routine Barack Obama Maintained During His Run For The White House
Being commander-in-chief of one of the most powerful countries in the world is probably pretty taxing, but so, too, is the run to get there. Former President Barack Obama officially threw his hat in the ring in February 2007 as a senator from Illinois, kicking off a 21-month stint on the campaign trail. To get through those grueling days of handshakes, debates, and public appearances, Obama depended on a nourishing and nutritious breakfast routine. As the Democratic nominee told Saveur ahead of the 2008 election, his go-to morning meal consisted of four to six eggs, potatoes, and wheat toast. But, "every now and then," he added, he'd throw in a serving of fruit, bacon, and oatmeal.
As you may have noticed, one common breakfast item is missing from his lineup: coffee. As it turns out, the 44th president has mostly avoided coffee (and caffeine in general) for years, much preferring orange juice, tea, or plain ol' water to wash down his eggs and toast. Even during his late nights in the Oval Office, Obama reportedly steered clear of the jittery stuff — a wonder, considering he notoriously got less than five hours of sleep at night. However, it seems totally possible that he gleaned his energy from his well-balanced, protein- and carb-packed breakfasts, not to mention regular morning workouts. It may be called a presidential race, but Obama certainly seemed to treat it more like a marathon — and, clearly, he made it to the finish line (twice).
Barack Obama sticks to a healthy diet (for the most part)
Between his morning fuel up, exercise habits, and shunning of caffeine, it's safe to say that Barack Obama prioritizes his health. Eggs, for one thing, are an excellent source of protein, B vitamins, vitamin D, and heart-healthy unsaturated fats. They've also been shown to raise the levels of "good" cholesterol in diners, which can actually lower one's risk of heart disease and stroke, among other health issues. Potatoes, meanwhile, are classed as a complex carbohydrate, meaning they take longer to digest and increase blood sugar more slowly, providing sustained energy throughout the day — no coffee required. And, of course, his wheat toast is high in fiber, supporting digestive health.
Even beyond breakfast, much of what Obama eats could be viewed as nutrition-focused. But that doesn't mean he doesn't treat himself. For instance, one of his favorite foods of all time is a hearty chili. While there's a good chance he'll order a bowl if it's on the menu at a restaurant, the former president has been whipping up his own recipe since college. His special ingredients include red wine vinegar and turmeric. Like most of us, Obama also has a sweet tooth. While he can resist a cup of joe like nobody's business, 44 apparently can't say no to a good red velvet cake or some caramel candy — specifically, the smoked salt caramels dipped in milk chocolate from Seattle-based chocolatier, Fran's. Hey, it's all about finding your balance.