The Breakfast Routine Barack Obama Maintained During His Run For The White House

Being commander-in-chief of one of the most powerful countries in the world is probably pretty taxing, but so, too, is the run to get there. Former President Barack Obama officially threw his hat in the ring in February 2007 as a senator from Illinois, kicking off a 21-month stint on the campaign trail. To get through those grueling days of handshakes, debates, and public appearances, Obama depended on a nourishing and nutritious breakfast routine. As the Democratic nominee told Saveur ahead of the 2008 election, his go-to morning meal consisted of four to six eggs, potatoes, and wheat toast. But, "every now and then," he added, he'd throw in a serving of fruit, bacon, and oatmeal.

As you may have noticed, one common breakfast item is missing from his lineup: coffee. As it turns out, the 44th president has mostly avoided coffee (and caffeine in general) for years, much preferring orange juice, tea, or plain ol' water to wash down his eggs and toast. Even during his late nights in the Oval Office, Obama reportedly steered clear of the jittery stuff — a wonder, considering he notoriously got less than five hours of sleep at night. However, it seems totally possible that he gleaned his energy from his well-balanced, protein- and carb-packed breakfasts, not to mention regular morning workouts. It may be called a presidential race, but Obama certainly seemed to treat it more like a marathon — and, clearly, he made it to the finish line (twice).