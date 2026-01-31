This Maine Seafood Restaurant Is Built On An Old 125-Foot Ship

In the northeast U.S., few places can compete with the incredible views and amazing food of coastal Maine. There are beautiful lighthouses, charming seaside towns, delicious farm-to-table restaurants, and some of the best fresh seafood in the country. Maine is the state that dominates U.S. lobster harvests, by a long shot, so you can't pass up one of its famous lobster rolls. Bar Harbor, a major tourist destination since the 1800s, is perhaps the most celebrated seafood lover's paradise in Maine, but another destination, farther south along the coast, is a bit more accessible from other New England hubs and full of old-school appeal. Kennebunk, Maine, is a can't-miss for its rich history and excellent seafood, both of which can be enjoyed aboard a 125-foot schooner, The Spirit of Massachusetts.

While no longer on the water, The Spirit still offers gorgeous riverside views from where it's dry-docked just off the Kennebunk River, about a mile from the Atlantic coast. The Spirit is generally open from late May to late September, with the season sometimes going into October. It's a great (21-plus) location to enjoy some afternoon sun and a glass of wine, or dine in the evening with a signature cocktail or one of Maine's famous craft beers, and some live music. The menu, furnished by the newly renovated Pilot House, an adjacent restaurant overlooking the harbor that focuses on seafood classics, but there's a lot of variety for the landlubber, as well.