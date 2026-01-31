This Maine Seafood Restaurant Is Built On An Old 125-Foot Ship
In the northeast U.S., few places can compete with the incredible views and amazing food of coastal Maine. There are beautiful lighthouses, charming seaside towns, delicious farm-to-table restaurants, and some of the best fresh seafood in the country. Maine is the state that dominates U.S. lobster harvests, by a long shot, so you can't pass up one of its famous lobster rolls. Bar Harbor, a major tourist destination since the 1800s, is perhaps the most celebrated seafood lover's paradise in Maine, but another destination, farther south along the coast, is a bit more accessible from other New England hubs and full of old-school appeal. Kennebunk, Maine, is a can't-miss for its rich history and excellent seafood, both of which can be enjoyed aboard a 125-foot schooner, The Spirit of Massachusetts.
While no longer on the water, The Spirit still offers gorgeous riverside views from where it's dry-docked just off the Kennebunk River, about a mile from the Atlantic coast. The Spirit is generally open from late May to late September, with the season sometimes going into October. It's a great (21-plus) location to enjoy some afternoon sun and a glass of wine, or dine in the evening with a signature cocktail or one of Maine's famous craft beers, and some live music. The menu, furnished by the newly renovated Pilot House, an adjacent restaurant overlooking the harbor that focuses on seafood classics, but there's a lot of variety for the landlubber, as well.
A brief history of The Spirit of Massachusetts (and what to order at the restaurant)
The Spirit of Massachusetts was designed as a replica of an 1889 Gloucester fishing schooner. It was one of the last ships to come out of Boston's Charlestown Navy Yard, first setting sail in April 1984. For years, it sailed the world as a goodwill ambassador for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and an educational vessel and training platform for naval cadets. In 2014, it was restored and sailed to Kennebunk, where it became a floating restaurant. Although it did break free of its moorings for one last accidental float down the river in 2019, The Spirit was permanently brought to dry land in November of 2023.
Patrons love The Spirit for its amazing views of the river and the city, with a friendly, casual ambiance that's pure Maine. The classic New England-style, creamy clam chowder is an easy choice to start your meal at any time of day. For lunch, a seafood basket with French fries and your choice of fried clams, scallops, or breaded haddock may be in order, but you opt for a smash burger or Caesar salad if you're not in the mood for seafood. There are multiple menu items starring steak, chicken, or shrimp, but to get the true Maine experience, try the lobster roll or the 1 ½ pound steamed Maine lobster. While The Spirit of Massachusetts is not likely to hit the water again anytime soon, you'll still get a bit of the sailor's experience when you hop aboard for a drink or a bite to eat.