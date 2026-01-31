How Johnny Cash Made His Signature Chili

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no secret that Johnny Cash was just as much a foodie as he was a musician. As an Arkansas native, the country icon loved old-school Southern meals, like his family's recipes for pineapple pie and cornbread. But the Man in Black was arguably most famous for his chili.

Cash's son, John Carter Cash, discussed his father's "old iron pot chili" in an interview with NPR after the 2018 release of the family's official cookbook. According to him, Cash's chili was slow-cooked and starred sirloin steak or deer meat. Even more intriguing, though, is his use of an unexpected ingredient: cornmeal.

"He would go by the chili pot with a handful of cornmeal in his hand—I remember seeing this so many times when I was a boy—and he would throw the cornmeal at the pot," Carter Cash told NPR. "You didn't know how much was going to get into one pot of chili to the next. However much it was, that was the specific texture and thickness of that chili."

Interestingly, the recipe, which was first published in the 1992 USO Celebrity Cookbook (did you know Cash was in the Air Force?), doesn't officially call for cornmeal. Instead, you'll see likely suspects like chili powder, cumin, white onion, canned chiles, kidney beans, and whole tomatoes. USO also notes that ground beef or chicken can be substituted for sirloin to make the chili more affordable.