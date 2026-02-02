Guy Fieri's Ohio Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives Stop That Took Grilled Cheese To The Next Level

The meaning behind the "Parmageddon" at Melt Bar & Grilled stuck close to home. "The first suburb outside of Cleveland going south is Parma," owner Matt Fish told Guy Fieri. "Parma is the Polish hotbed in Cleveland, and pierogies are a main staple." To make the sandwich, Fish grilled two slices of bread, then added two large, fresh potato and cheddar pierogies to a sauté pan and browned each side. Sharp cheddar melted on both bread slices, while the pierogies cooked with grilled onions, cabbage, sauerkraut spices, vodka, and cider vinegar. After one bite, Fieri said he loved the pierogies, but the cabbage sautéed with vodka and cider vinegar took the sandwich next-level. "That is one of the best grilled cheeses I've ever had," he proclaimed, though an inside-out grilled cheese in Utah was one of the craziest foods Fieri has ever eaten.

On Yelp, many of Melt Bar's customers also professed their love for the sandwich. "Everything is great, but The Parmageddon is crazy good," wrote one fan. Another comment read, "Order The Parmageddon, and you won't be sorry ... I mean, it's a grilled cheese with pierogies on it for crying out loud!" Fans have to live without The Parmageddon for the moment, but maybe not forever. On January 1, 2026, the restaurant posted on Facebook: "One year ago today, we announced the closing of Melt Bar and Grilled. We miss you all very much. Being a small part of the Cleveland culinary landscape for 18 years was truly amazing. Not sure when or how ... but we do plan to return at some point in the (near) future."