The Breakfast Item You're Almost Always Overpaying For At Restaurants

Even when consumer prices fluctuate due to factors like bird flu or distribution issues, wholesale egg prices remain relatively low. According to USDA wholesale pricing data, eggs purchased in bulk have recently averaged under $1 per dozen. That puts the egg portion of a three-egg omelet at roughly 25 cents. According to Toast, the median cost of an omelet reached $14.71 across the U.S. in 2025. Even after accounting for added vegetables, cheeses, and meats, that still leaves restaurants with significant profit margin potential. As executive chef Adam Mali told SFGate, "When it comes to protein, eggs have the biggest markup."

For customers, that markup can translate to paying roughly 20 to 30 times the costs of eggs themselves, depending on portion size and preparation. For diners looking to get more value, opting for items built around higher-cost ingredients like steak, smoked salmon, or prosciutto, can narrow that gap. If ordering eggs is non-negotiable, choosing more labor-intensive preparations like Eggs Benedict, soufflés, or Eggs Sardou can help justify the higher price.

That's not to say restaurants are gouging customers to pad their pockets. When many establishments operate on profit margins of roughly 8% to 12% (according to SFGate), the cushion created by eggs can go a long way in keeping the rest of the menu viable. Since wholesale costs of ingredients like coffee or beef are often volatile, owners need to offset losses elsewhere on the menu, and eggs are able to do a lot of the heavy lifting. In the hands of a professional the humble protein can be transformed into something that's as elegant as it is delicious. Still, for customers looking to get the most bang for the buck, egg-centric dishes may protect a restaurant's margins, but not the customer's wallet.