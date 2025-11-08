We Tried 8 Different Ways To Cook Scrambled Eggs. Here's How They Ranked

There are countless ways to cook an egg. I like a fried egg over easy for a sandwich, poached if there's hollandaise sauce, and deviled if I'm at a party and in the mood to eat five whole eggs before dinner. Among all of those options, though, few methods are quite as classic as the scrambled egg. For most folks, it's the first style of egg we ever consume, and for many, it's the go-to when preparing breakfast in the morning.

Of course, something so simple can still be full of intricacies, and the scrambled egg is no exception. One of my best friends made them in college by cracking eggs into a non-stick pan and violently whisking them with a metal fork. I do not recommend that particular method, but there are a ton of viable ways to make a good scrambled egg. I set out to try a handful in search of the best possible option, and ranked each method from worst to best below (for a full explanation of my methodology, check out the end of this piece). Some were successful, others were not — but as is true in any investigation, to get to the truth, sometimes you have to break a few eggs.