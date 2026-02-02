The Nostalgic London Restaurant That Helped Start Jamie Oliver's Career

Jamie Oliver has had an incredibly successful and illustrious career, full of best-selling cookbooks, numerous television shows, and plenty of prestigious awards (he has also had his share of tragedies). Like so many celebrity chefs, Oliver began his career working in kitchens, including a very well-known eatery on the banks of the River Thames in London. Soon after attending culinary school and training in France, he was hired as sous chef at The River Cafe, which has been pleasing hungry Londoners, as well as visitors from all over the world, since 1987.

Oliver was "discovered" by documentary filmmakers who were creating a film about the restaurant. Producers and viewers were charmed by the baby-faced chef with the playfully messy hair. He was quickly offered his own television show, which became the enormously popular "The Naked Chef." Oliver's show debuted in 1999 and launched the young professional into notoriety. "The Naked Chef" would ultimately be cancelled for numerous reasons, including some behind-the-scenes drama with the BBC.

While many may have been introduced to The River Cafe through Oliver, the restaurant was already known for turning out incredible, seasonal Italian food and remained successful after Oliver moved on. Today, he still counts The River Cafe as one of his favorite restaurants to eat at, telling Condé Nast Traveller, "It's very consistent. It's a very specific expression of Italian food, and I've never had a bad meal." Oliver isn't the only famous chef alum of the Cafe, either; April Bloomfield, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Theo Randall, and Ed Baines all honed their skills there.