The Restaurant Anthony Bourdain Ranked Above All Others In Miami

The late Anthony Bourdain was arguably one of the best-traveled gourmands of our time. The chef and writer ate his way around the world for various television shows and stories. So it's no question what a major compliment it would have been to hear that he liked your restaurant, let alone called it the best one in a major foodie city like Miami. That's exactly what happened to Michael's Genuine Food & Drink.

Bourdain was filming the fourth episode of "The Layover," a Travel Channel series where he sampled a location's top bites in a short amount of time, as one would on a layover between flights. Michael's Genuine, nestled in the Design District, was one of the featured stops. Bourdain called it "probably the best restaurant in Miami right now." He added that the welcoming vibe and use of peak-fresh, local ingredients were largely what kept diners coming.

The kitchen was closed when he arrived, so the chef surprised him with something that Bourdain called "the most exciting pork dish I've had" upon tasting it. "Pigs' ears cooked in a Dutch oven for hours until soft and tender, then cut into strips and deep-fried until golden brown," he explained. "Tossed with a little salt and spice and served with a wedge of lime, they are a bar snack unimprovable by man or God." The kitchen followed up with deviled eggs, which Bourdain similarly scarfed down.