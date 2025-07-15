11 Southern Restaurants And Bars Anthony Bourdain Loved
A celebrity chef walking through the doors of a restaurant evokes some conflicting emotions for restaurant owners and staff. On one hand, the celeb could love the food and vibes, which could result in a major endorsement or increased street cred. On the other hand, a negative experience could bring about some bad press. Anthony Bourdain traveled all over the world exploring different cuisines and put his shining seal of approval on countless eateries. The iconic chef, writer, and all-around food lover left his mark wherever he went, and he didn't hold back when praising his favorite eateries.
Though his many shows saw Bourdain trekking through remote parts of the world, he made sure to show some love to his home country. He may have been born and raised in the North, but Bourdain loved the food in the South. He frequented cities like Miami, New Orleans, and Charleston, while shooting episodes in other Southern towns and cities. If the culture, people, and food were interesting, Bourdain was there. Here are the restaurants that Bourdain loved while down South, all of which are still around years later.
1. Michael's Genuine in Miami, Florida
If you're looking for a Southern city with food steeped in culture, Miami should be near the top of your list. Anthony Bourdain has been there multiple times on and off screen, visiting a lot of restaurants in the Magic City each time. Bourdain returned to Miami for an episode of "The Layover" and took his red Corvette over to Michael's Genuine. The chef-owned and operated American restaurant was a hit, from the deviled eggs to the "unimprovable" fried pig ear bar snack he was served.
Bourdain called Michael's Genuine "the best restaurant in Miami" at the time, and over 10 years later, the food spot is still thriving. Locals and tourists alike have great things to say about the relaxed, upscale restaurant. The deviled eggs are still a hit, and patrons have rave reviews for other flavor-packed dishes, like the goat cheese cheesecake and duck confit.
The restaurant's enduring success is likely due to the continued involvement of Michael Schwartz, James Beard award-winning chef and restaurant owner. He was featured as a friend of Bourdain's in an episode of "The Layover," and he continues to interact with customers. You may even be able to catch the chef chowing down at his own bar on your next visit.
(305) 676-0894
130 NE 40th St, Miami, FL 33137
2. Holeman and Finch Public House in Atlanta, Georgia
A lot changed throughout Anthony Bourdain's career, but one thing that held up years after "Kitchen Confidential" was the TV chef's love for fresh ingredients. Bourdain adored the fresh-first approach of Holeman and Finch Public House in Atlanta. Sean Brock joined Bourdain for his meal here and explained that everything from the burger buns to the ketchup and mustard was made by scratch in-house.
On screen, Bourdain enjoyed charcuterie and a delectable-looking double cheeseburger at Holeman and Finch Public House. A version of the meat and cheese plate and the burger can still be found on the menu, among many other dishes made with straightforward, locally sourced ingredients. Despite Bourdain having serious doubts about eating dishes made with ground beef, he enjoyed a mouthwatering burger at H&F. The once-limited burger featured on the Atlanta episode of "The Layover" inspired a whole spin-off restaurant, H&F Burger. Fans can grab this dish and other handhelds at the new location. As for the original H&F, the hot spot is still receiving reviews claiming it as the best in Atlanta.
holeman-finch.com
(404) 948-1175
1201 Peachtree St NE Building 400, Suite #160, Atlanta, GA 30309
3. Waffle House throughout the South
There's something raw and surreal about walking into a Waffle House in the middle of the night, which is exactly the vibe that Anthony Bourdain reflected in a lot of his work. The chef believed that good meals were simple ones, and Waffle House certainly has the basics down. Even though Bourdain ate some pretty crazy stuff throughout his career, he took an occasional break from the wildly unique to hunker down at a Waffle House.
The chain is an iconic American experience, largely concentrated in the South. Though Georgia is home to the most Waffle Houses, the one Bourdain patronized with chef friend Sean Brock in a "Parts Unknown" episode was located in Charleston, South Carolina. Despite not wanting to order the namesake dish, Bourdain was convinced to try the pecan waffle, and his love of Waffle House became cemented in history. Clearly, award-winning chefs aren't immune to the effects of a waffle slathered in butter and syrup served up at a late-night chain diner.
Waffles, of course, are among some of the most popular Waffle House menu items. Bourdain explored other parts of the menu, though, and chowed down on a patty melt, sunny-side-up egg, T-bone steak, and pork chop. The two chefs threw in a salad for good measure, enjoying a solid late-night brinner.
325 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC 29407
843-766-0717
4. Verti Marte in New Orleans, Louisiana
It shouldn't come as a shock that Anthony Bourdain was absolutely smitten with New Orleans. The gritty city is flush with a blended food culture like no other. The chef traveled there more than once, but an episode of "A Cook's Tour" saw him order from Verti Marte. He called from his hotel room, where he was ironically watching himself on TV, and ordered a "mighty muffuletta sandwich thing" for delivery. He also ordered a bottom shelf bottle of bourbon and a pack of cigarettes, the true mark of a back-of-house restaurant vet.
If we could choose one superpower to have, it'd be the ability to reach through a TV screen to grab this mighty muffuletta and taste it for ourselves. The sandwich was huge, bigger than the paws of a grown man, and topped with enough meat, cheese, and olive salad to fill up a charcuterie board. The bread was something to marvel at as well — a whole loaf sliced in half to make space for fillings. There are no frills at Verti Marte, just great food and convenience.
Bourdain wasn't the only one to appreciate Verti Marte's muffuletta. The sesame-topped sandwich has drawn the attention of The New York Times as well as The Wall Street Journal. There are other comfort foods on the menu, but the muffuletta "sandwich thing" is a must.
(504) 525-4767
1201 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70116
5. Burns Original BBQ in Houston, Texas
If there's one thing the South does right, it's barbecue. Different regions have their own way of doing it, and Texas does it up big. In fact, Anthony Bourdain was so taken with Burns Original BBQ that he featured the restaurant on two separate occasions. The Texas BBQ spot appeared on "A Cook's Tour" and then again over a decade later on "Parts Unknown." Another decade has nearly passed since Bourdain's second visit, and Burns Original BBQ still stands as a mainstay in Houston.
A couple of decades isn't anything to scoff at, especially in the restaurant industry, but it's only a fraction of the time Burns has been around. Burns Original BBQ was founded in the '70s, and the barbecue joint still has its loyal customers today. However, despite Bourdain calling it some of the best East Texas barbecue, more recently, the spot has seen a surge of negative reviews.
The restaurant is a family business, and the original Burns passed away in 2009 after a long barbecue career. Now, Roy Burns' sons and grandsons have a hand in keeping the restaurant going. Some patrons claim the quality of meat and higher pricing have lowered their opinion of the restaurant. Even with the increased negativity, Burns Original BBQ sits pretty at around 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor and Google Reviews, so it's likely still making the elder Burns proud.
(281) 999-5559
8307 De Priest St, Houston, TX 77088
6. Bolton's Spicy Chicken & Fish in Nashville, Tennessee
You can't tour the South with your mouth without stopping in Nashville for the city's iconic hot chicken. Anthony Bourdain visited the musical city for a Season 8 episode of "Parts Unknown," and his taste buds took quite a hit.
Bourdain did it right and took on three different heat levels of Nashville chicken while dining at Bolton's. The highest level of heat came with a very serious warning from the TV chef: It may make you hallucinate! He spent the next few hours in quite a lot of pain, but there's no denying Bolton's lived up to its reputation for good Nashville eating.
Nashville hot chicken is still very much a popular choice among locals and visitors, and the dish has spread to menus in other cities, paying homage to Nashville. Instead of tossing them to the spice gods right off the bat, Bolton's does patrons a favor by offering six different spice levels. From non-spicy to extra hot, customers can customize their fried chicken or fish to their tolerance and liking. For the true Nashville (and Bourdain) experience, though, patrons should turn up the heat. For extreme eaters, the spiciest level is akin to a food challenge.
boltonsfamous.com
(615) 254-8015
624 Main St, Nashville, TN 37204
7. Husk in Charleston, South Carolina
Anthony Bourdain filmed in Charleston twice and visited quite a lot of good eateries, raving about the food scene in the South Carolina city. For his "No Reservations" episodes, he bounces around the city with fellow chef Sean Brock before heading to Brock's restaurant, Husk. The two are accompanied by, oddly enough, Bill Murray, and they dine on an array of Southern food, all of which looks mouthwatering on screen. Their meal included an oyster pie, cornbread, and suckling pig with mule foot, among other traditional Southern dishes.
It's been years since the episode, and Husk has seen a lot of change. The exact items Bourdain and his fellow famous diners ate are no longer available at the restaurant, though similar dishes are still on offer. Sean Brock is also no longer the owner or chef at Husk. The James Beard award-winning chef stepped away completely from the operation in 2019, and the kitchen is now run by chef Raymond England. Even with the changes, Husk maintains a menu of fine ingredients combined in ways that are both delicious and innovative.
Husk has an impressive star score on review sites, with thousands of reviews on Google and a 4.5 rating. It's a similar story on TripAdvisor, with patrons praising a variety of dishes on the menu.
(843) 577-2500
76 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401
8. Big Apple Inn in Jackson, Mississippi
Even without tasting any of the food, it's hard not to admire and appreciate what Big Apple Inn in Jackson, Mississippi, has going on. As the oldest Black-owned restaurant in the area, this traditionally Southern restaurant has been owned by four generations of the same family. The near-century-old restaurant serves up a Mississippi sandwich that completely won over Anthony Bourdain, and it's made out of pig ears.
While pig ears may sound like an unusual ingredient, Big Apple Inn has been cooking up these sandwiches for generations. Owner Geno Lee told Bourdain that pig ears were given to his grandfather for free when he first started cooking the sandwich that the restaurant is now known for. If you're thinking the sandwich houses a tough or crispy flap of meat, you'd be mistaken. The pig ears that grace the buns are tender and "hard to beat," as Bourdain put it.
Big Apple Inn still serves up plenty of pig ear and sausage sandwiches, which are two of few menu items. Tamales are also on the menu by the half dozen. Most of the items on the menu, save the tamales, are a cool $2.50, keeping the deliciousness accessible to the community it serves.
facebook.com/BigAppleInn
601-354-9371
509 N Farish St, Jackson, MS 39202
9. Chef Creole Seasoned Kitchen in Miami, Florida
The Miami episode of "No Reservations" sees Anthony Bourdain visiting Chef Creole Seasoned Kitchen with his fellow chef Michelle Lindsay to enjoy some Caribbean food. Before their visit, Chef Creole had already seen success with multiple locations in the Miami area, a success that continues around 20 years later. Their visit came with a lesson on Caribbean spices, some of which were utilized in the conch chowder and scotch bonnet grilled snapper set before them. Chef Creole himself brought Bourdain back into his kitchen to observe just how Little Haiti does up the flavorful dishes.
This Haitian restaurant remains a popular choice for those in Miami looking for cheap and consistent eats that come packed with flavor. Fully-seasoned meats cooked in peppers and other tasty flavor bombs provide traditional Caribbean food to those in search of a taste of home. Chef Creole Seasoned Kitchen specializes in seafood, like conch fritters and seafood stuffed peppers, but fried griot, or pork shoulder, is a popular choice for regulars as well.
This food spot is perfect for those looking for an authentic Haitian food experience. The ingredients and recipes used transport diners to Haiti, and Bourdain calls out the massive grill smoking out front of the restaurant. This is commonplace in the Caribbean, with Chef Creole stating it's a clear sign the food is fresh.
chefcreole.com
305-893-4246
13105 W. Dixie Highway, North Miami, FL 33161
10. Star Provisions in Atlanta, Georgia
Anthony Bourdain had a talent for finding absolute gems wherever he went, which can often be attributed to the connections he made along the way. This talent led him to Star Provisions — a market that serves up some beautiful sandwiches and dishes — while in Atlanta for "The Layover." This market has changed locations since Bourdain visited, but its offerings remain beyond impressive, from the meats and cheeses to the gorgeously crafted sandwiches and breakfast plates.
There were only 36 hours of layover while Bourdain was in Atlanta, and he filled that time with strip clubs, skeet shooting, and a whole lot of food. The chef hopped in a cherry red muscle car and cruised the city, making time to visit some of the inner and outer city markets. Though the episode didn't show Bourdain actually eating at Star Provisions, he lauds the market's owners for selecting over 200 kinds of meats, cheeses, and breads that patrons can take home deli-style or in a gourmet sandwich.
Bourdain's shout-out to this market/restaurant makes sense, as he enjoyed good meat, and the ingredient was a common factor in a lot of the dishes he ate around the world. Reportedly, one of his favorite sandwiches to make involved mortadella, a deli meat that is sometimes overlooked. Star Provision features the Italian meat on its menu, among many curated options.
(404) 365-0410
1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
11. The Patterson House and The Catbird Seat in Nashville, Tennessee
It's not hard to see why Anthony Bourdain was fond of The Patterson House and The Catbird Seat in Nashville, because these two interwoven establishments were almost as cool as he was. The restaurants are seemingly separate entities connected, or different sides of the same coin. Upstairs is The Catbird Seat, which is a sleek bar known for its interestingly designed food. The Patterson House is downstairs and has a very speakeasy feel. Bourdain started at the latter for a drink and later moved upstairs to satisfy his hunger. He dined on risotto, but don't expect the same experience, because The Catbird Seat is known for changing up the menu frequently.
Since Bourdain's thorough investigation of the bar and restaurant, The Patterson House and The Catbird Seat have transformed. They've moved locations, but are still similarly arranged, now both on the fifth floor of Nashville's Bill Voorhees Building. They remain complements (and foils) of each other; The Patterson as a place to enjoy a classic cocktail, and Catbird an innovative restaurant to challenge your understanding of food and flavor. There is no posted menu at Catbird, as it still changes frequently, so don't expect to recreate Bourdain's exact experience here.
(615) 810-8200
700 8th Ave S, 5th Floor, Nashville, TN 37203