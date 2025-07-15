11 Southern Restaurants And Bars Anthony Bourdain Loved

A celebrity chef walking through the doors of a restaurant evokes some conflicting emotions for restaurant owners and staff. On one hand, the celeb could love the food and vibes, which could result in a major endorsement or increased street cred. On the other hand, a negative experience could bring about some bad press. Anthony Bourdain traveled all over the world exploring different cuisines and put his shining seal of approval on countless eateries. The iconic chef, writer, and all-around food lover left his mark wherever he went, and he didn't hold back when praising his favorite eateries.

Though his many shows saw Bourdain trekking through remote parts of the world, he made sure to show some love to his home country. He may have been born and raised in the North, but Bourdain loved the food in the South. He frequented cities like Miami, New Orleans, and Charleston, while shooting episodes in other Southern towns and cities. If the culture, people, and food were interesting, Bourdain was there. Here are the restaurants that Bourdain loved while down South, all of which are still around years later.