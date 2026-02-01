The Frozen Store-Bought Mac & Cheese Customers Say Delivers Big Flavor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you ask us, mac and cheese is serious business. Everyone has different criteria for ranking their favorite. In some regions, it's made with long noodles and baked. In other households it's Kraft or bust. When you're looking for that sweet taste of childhood, we've always found the refrigerated Bob Evan's version hits the spot. However, there's one frozen mac and cheese that some say really stands out among the rest — Evol Truffle Parmesan Mac and Cheese.

We ranked store bought mac and cheese from worst to best, and Evol's fell firmly in our top five. Mac and cheese is often made with cheddar cheese, which delivers a buttery, tangy taste. Evol Truffle Parmesan Mac and Cheese, on the other hand, uses nutty and salty Parmesan, which fans say changes the game entirely. The addition of truffle oil brings an earthy, umami flavor that really classes the dish up. And, by all accounts, the breadcrumb topping is to die for.

This is one of those frozen foods that definitely doesn't taste cheap. And we're not the only ones saying it. One review on Target's website, titled "Sorry I bought them all," reads, "The best Mac and cheese there is!!!! Sooo good it's restaurant quality!" Another agrees that it tastes like a side you might stumble upon during a fancy date night: "It reminds me of an expensive steakhouse macaroni!"