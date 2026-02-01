The Frozen Store-Bought Mac & Cheese Customers Say Delivers Big Flavor
If you ask us, mac and cheese is serious business. Everyone has different criteria for ranking their favorite. In some regions, it's made with long noodles and baked. In other households it's Kraft or bust. When you're looking for that sweet taste of childhood, we've always found the refrigerated Bob Evan's version hits the spot. However, there's one frozen mac and cheese that some say really stands out among the rest — Evol Truffle Parmesan Mac and Cheese.
We ranked store bought mac and cheese from worst to best, and Evol's fell firmly in our top five. Mac and cheese is often made with cheddar cheese, which delivers a buttery, tangy taste. Evol Truffle Parmesan Mac and Cheese, on the other hand, uses nutty and salty Parmesan, which fans say changes the game entirely. The addition of truffle oil brings an earthy, umami flavor that really classes the dish up. And, by all accounts, the breadcrumb topping is to die for.
This is one of those frozen foods that definitely doesn't taste cheap. And we're not the only ones saying it. One review on Target's website, titled "Sorry I bought them all," reads, "The best Mac and cheese there is!!!! Sooo good it's restaurant quality!" Another agrees that it tastes like a side you might stumble upon during a fancy date night: "It reminds me of an expensive steakhouse macaroni!"
If you don't like truffle, steer clear
While some folks steer clear of frozen mac and cheese due to the potential mush factor, many still think Evol Truffle Parmesan Mac and Cheese stands up to more popular boxed bands. One Redditor posted the results of a 28 day experiment in which they and their partner tried a different kind of mac and cheese daily and placed Evol Truffle Parmesan Mac and Cheese in their No. 1 spot. Another Redditor gave it a rating of 7/10, citing the surprising level of creaminess and how well it was complemented by crunchy breadcrumbs.
However, not all of the reviews are stellar. "It smells like wet dog combined with old gym socks. I tried to look past that and just see if the taste would redeem it ... It somehow tastes even worse than it smells," one Target reviewer writes. To be fair, some people online have noted that it has an extremely potent truffle flavor and aroma. While fans of the mushroom think its muskiness is what makes truffle so irresistible, it can be very off-putting to others. Also, some believe the quality of the product has gone down over time, noting a change in flavor, smaller portions, and a lack of breadcrumbs.