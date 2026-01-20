15 Frozen Foods That Definitely Don't Taste Cheap
Sometimes we all need a break from the kitchen, but don't want to fork over a bunch of cash for expensive takeout or delivery. During these times, frozen foods that you can pop in the oven, microwave, or air fryer can be your savior. Thanks to improvements in food manufacturing, we don't have to subject ourselves to sad, rubbery, dry TV dinners anymore.
Even though it's never been easier to produce impressive frozen foods, that doesn't mean every product in the freezer aisle is worth buying. Some companies simply don't care enough to figure out how to make improvements. Sure, most of us have our go-to frozen french fries, but there are so many other options worth trying. What can you rely on when you need a quick weeknight meal or a simple party appetizer that can make hosting easier? Read on to explore 15 frozen foods that are gentle on your budget and still taste fancy.
Methodology
To begin the hunt for the tastiest frozen foods that won't break the bank, I relied on the folks of Reddit who openly share their opinions and upvote others they agree with. There are plenty of informative groups, such as r/frozendinners, filled with frozen food experts. I also dove into store-specific groups, like r/Costco and r/Aldi, to find offerings that are only available at certain shops. That was an excellent launching point to gather ideas for more research.
YouTube was another resource where I could get a complete reaction from people as they assessed the appearance of the food, took the first bite, and then meditated on the flavors. Rhett, Link, and Jordan from the Good Mythical Morning crew and Andrew Rea from Binging with Babish both have entertaining content where they sample frozen dishes and rank them.
Product reviews on grocery store websites also came in handy. Of course, no product escaped without at least one scathing review, but you can't please everyone! This list was thoughtfully prepared by considering a wide range of opinions.
1. Parmesan Truffle Mac and Cheese from Evol.
Frozen mac and cheese can be a huge hit or miss, and there are all kinds of potential pitfalls to be aware of. From gummy noodles to not enough sauce, people can easily feel like they wasted their time and money after taking a bite. When you find the right brand, though, it seriously feels like striking (liquid) gold.
We're starting this list off with perhaps the most controversial item, which is the Parmesan Truffle Mac and Cheese from Evol. There were countless fans of this dish who seemed like they would go to the ends of the earth to get their hands on it, while some vocal haters declared that it immediately went into the trash. One reason for this division is the inclusion of truffles.
If you're not used to the unique flavor, it could be too overwhelming and off-putting. Many others customers appreciate this luxury ingredient. If you're open to taking a small risk, this mac and cheese could become your new favorite quick meal or side dish when you want something that tastes gourmet without costing much. As of January 2026, you can find this product in many stores for around $4.29.
2. Soup dumplings from 99 Ranch Market or MìLà
If you're lucky enough to live near a 99 Ranch Market, then you can trust that any of the frozen soup dumplings in stock are great, because they're authentic and imported from Asian countries that take these flavors seriously. The meat is succulent, and there's the perfect amount of broth to make each bite delightful. Right now, you can buy a 10.58-ounce bag of soup dumplings for around $6.59 or a larger 24-ounce bag for $14.39.
However, since 99 Ranch Market doesn't have stores in every state, you may have to go with the second-best option, which comes from MìLà. This brand is available at Target, Costco, and elsewhere, and the products are manufactured in America. Although Reddit users urge others to go to 99 Ranch Market if possible, they all agree that MìLà's soup dumplings are still tasty. A common mild complaint is that there's a bit too much broth that waters down the taste of the meat. At Target, an 8.8-ounce bag is selling for $7.99 as of January 2026.
3. Japanese Style Fried Rice from Trader Joe's
Speaking from personal experience, I always have Japanese Style Fried Rice from Trader Joe's in my freezer. It came as no surprise to discover how beloved this product is online as well. Trader Joe's is a treasure chest filled with products from all around the world that you can't find in other stores, which makes eating the Japanese Style Fried Rice feel all the more special. You also can't complain about the $3.99 price tag.
What makes this bag of frozen rice so special? It's loaded with chunks of deep-fried tofu, protein-packed edamame, and savory bits of hijiki seaweed. It may not sound like much, but this combo gets your appetite going enough to tempt you into ripping open another bag to cook. The rice stays moist, and it has a nice balance of flavors due to the soy sauce and tangy mirin combo.
Trader Joe's has a reputation for discontinuing dozens of cherished products, but you can rest assured that the Japanese Style Rice is here to stay due to its immense popularity. It's an item that the company can count on to turn a first-time shopper into a devoted fan.
4. Strombolis from Screamin' Sicilian Pizza
Nothing beats a homemade stromboli, but sometimes you can't be bothered to get your hands messy with flour. Thankfully, Screamin' Sicilian Pizza makes some pretty impressive frozen strombolis that heat up beautifully in the oven. Both the meatball and pepperoni varieties are praised on Reddit and YouTube. Everyone appreciates the fact that this company doesn't skimp on the filling to increase the profit margin.
When tasting the meatball stromboli, Rhett from Good Mythical Morning was transported back to his college days. This frozen stromboli tasted almost as good as the homemade version his friend's mom would make and ship to their college. If you're interested in giving this product a try, it might be worth scouting out your local stores, since Screamin' Sicilian Pizza is available at many retailers for different prices. Plus, you can't forget about sales. At the time of this writing, Safeway is advertising the strombolis for $5.99 a piece.
5. Chocolate Cream Cake from Aldi
When it comes to baking, chocolate cake is a fairly straightforward dessert that beginners can whip up without too much anxiety. However, sometimes we can't avoid those impulse buys. You may also not be in the mood to fire up your oven in the middle of summer. If you're craving an effortless sweet treat, you should head over to Aldi to grab the Chocolate Cream Cake.
The gorgeous cake is imported from Germany and as of publication costs $8.49. It contains two layers of chocolate cake that are enveloped in luxurious chocolate cream. The surface is covered with a thick, rich chocolate sauce. We're not done with the chocolate yet, though. There are even white chocolate curls and bits of puffed rice coated in milk chocolate on top for some crunch. Don't dive into this cake unless you identify as a hardcore chocolate lover.
One Reddit user mused that this cake was demolished while an enticing homemade apple crisp and pumpkin pie next to it remained untouched. The high ratio of cream in this cake helps calm the intense chocolatey flavors, so you don't feel like you have to stop after a few bites.
6. Cuisine Adventures' Mini Quiche from Costco
Nothing hits the spot like a classic omelet in the morning, but sometimes you have to do a million things around the house before you leave for work. As long as you don't forget that your oven is on, popping some mini quiches onto a rack can give you an energizing dose of protein in a fun portion size.
If you get Cuisine Adventures' Mini Quiche from Costco for around $20 as of January 2026, you'll have 72 tasty quiches that you can stretch a long way during those busy mornings. They'd also be a fabulous party appetizer.
The great news is that you don't need to worry about the eggs being rubbery once they're reheated. You also won't get sick of the quiches because the package provides two yummy flavors: Florentine and three cheese. These nourishing and delicious ingredients will help you get your day off to a good start.
7. Belgian Style Cheesy Potatoes Au Gratin from Walmart
Preparing potatoes au gratin at home is a labor of love. You have to peel potatoes, then cut them all evenly by hand or carefully use a mandolin, which can expedite the process but cause some anxiety. Then, you have to layer sliced potatoes, a cream mixture, and a cheese blend before baking for around 90 minutes. For all that work, it's worth making a big pan. However, if you only have one or two people in your household, that can be a daunting amount of potatoes au gratin to get through.
If you're craving those comforting flavors without all of the work, you may want to try bettergoods' take on Belgian Style Cheesy Potatoes au Gratin. You get four individual portions of potatoes au gratin that are about the size of a biscuit for around $4 as of the time of this writing. You can reheat them in about 20 minutes with an air fryer or 25 minutes with an oven. This solution is quicker than making the dish from scratch, and you're more in control of your portions.
8. Caramelized Onion Carbonara from Rao's
Mastering a simple pasta carbonara recipe can give your meal rotation a glamorous makeover. However, for only $5.39 as of January 2026, you don't even have to lift a finger to enjoy a creamy, savory pasta that's perfectly al dente. Rao's Caramelized Onion Carbonara has earned a stamp of approval from the frozen food experts of Reddit.
Rao's does its best to use simple, clean ingredients, which is apparent in this pasta dish. On the box, the brand boasts that there are no preservatives, artificial colors, or flavors. Eating microwavable meals can make some folks worried about their health, but this is a cleaner option that proves convenience doesn't have to come with tons of drawbacks.
Rao's doesn't skimp on the sauce, so your pasta will be nice and coated once you're finished heating it up. Rao's recipe also includes diced bell peppers, so you'll get little pops of sweetness that can help balance out the richness of the carbonara and the saltiness of the bacon.
9. Scallion Pancakes from Trader Joe's
When Andrew Rea from Binging with Babish sampled a variety of frozen foods from Trader Joe's, he was instantly blown away by the Scallion Pancakes and rated them a 7 out of 10. Although this grade isn't perfect, he judged them as a stand-alone dish. However, he clarified that pairing them with soy sauce or sesame oil or even using them as a wrap could help you build the perfect meal. In fact, he was delighted after dunking some in some soy sauce.
According to Rea, the pancakes are delightfully crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside, and have a great bite to them. His only critique is that the scallion flavor that's advertised on the box doesn't really come through, but the pancakes are still an awesome foundation for either dipping or stuffing. As one could expect from Trader Joe's affordable branding, the Scallion Pancakes only cost $3.49 for five pancakes as of the time of this writing.
10. Chicken Pie from Centerville Pie
Considering that Oprah is a billionaire, it may be hard to imagine her enjoying frozen dinners, but it turns out she's a huge fan of Centerville Pie's Chicken Pie. She declared it was one of her favorite things on her show in 2009, and since then, the brand has been a huge hit in grocery store freezer aisles.
It's important not to confuse this with chicken pot pie, since this frozen meal doesn't contain any vegetables. That doesn't have to stop you from pairing a slice of pie with your own side of veggies, though. If anything, you can feel good about getting more bang for your buck since these pies are loaded with chicken, which is a more expensive ingredient. Centerville Pie is another brand that's focused on thoughtful eating, with each pie handmade with local ingredients. Best of all, you can get a hefty 36-ounce pie for around $14.40 at Publix, but one Reddit user was lucky enough to snag one for only $8 with a coupon.
11. Root Vegetable Fries from Trader Joe's
We all love frozen french fries. They're always there for us when we need a quick, yummy side dish for a sandwich or steak. However, they're not the most glamorous side dish. If you want to elevate your meals a little bit, head over to Trader Joe's and get your hands on the Root Vegetable Fries for $3.99 as of January 2026.
This 16-ounce bag is loaded with sweet potatoes, carrots, beets, and parsnips, all sliced into the classic fry shape you know and love. What makes this side dish feel even more gourmet is the fact that it's produced in Italy. Not only does this medley of veggies give you access to more vitamins and minerals, but the calorie count is also lower if that's a concern for you. One serving size is 50 calories, and the entire bag will only set you back 250 calories.
12. Thin Crust Uncured Pepperoni Pizza from Whole Foods
Frozen pizza tends to be a dish that we all love to hate. Sure, it's convenient, but sometimes the crust can taste like cardboard, or there aren't enough toppings. Oftentimes, they just make us wish we'd gone the extra step to order a pizza or make one from scratch. If you can find a brand you trust, though, you can feel better about keeping a couple of them stocked in your freezer at all times.
As it turns out, Whole Foods' own 365 brand produces a pretty delectable pepperoni pizza for $5.79 as of the time of this writing. One Redditor went so far as to claim it was the best frozen pizza they've ever tried. In the pictures they shared, it's clear that the pizza is loaded with succulent slices of pepperoni, and the cheese melts beautifully. If you didn't know better, you could be tricked into thinking it was prepared at a pizzeria.
13. Rich and Indulgent Custard Filled Waffles from Walmart
Frozen waffles tend to be small and too thin. They crisp up nicely in the toaster, but it feels strange comparing them to a massive Belgian waffle that's crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Still, if you're in a pinch, pulling some waffles out of the freezer can help you enjoy a sweet treat. Believe it or not, Walmart is trying to change the frozen waffle game with its bettergoods brand. The Rich and Indulgent Custard Filled Waffles are as decadent as they sound. As of January 2026, Walmart is selling boxes that contain four waffles for $5.72.
The instructions give folks the option to cook the waffles straight out of the freezer or keep them thawed in the refrigerator for up to 10 days. For the best texture, you should pop them in the oven or air fryer for 6 minutes if frozen or around 3 minutes if thawed. Once they're ready to eat, you can cut into them to reveal a gorgeous, velvety custard that pairs beautifully with fruit or maple syrup.
14. Vegetable Bird's Nests from Trader Joe's
Eating your veggies doesn't have to be boring when there are fun options like Vegetable Bird's Nests at Trader Joe's. These whimsical vegetable patties are made with onions, carrots, and kale, and come together with a tempura batter. Sure, deep-fried veggies will never be as wholesome as their raw or roasted counterparts, but sometimes we need a little coaxing to get our daily veggies in.
Trader Joe's also includes a packet of soy sauce for dipping, adding a savory punch that makes each bite even more delightful. Your dinners can feel much fancier with these cute nests. For $4.49 as of the time of this writing, you can get a 10.5-ounce box that contains eight nests.
The only complaint some Reddit users mention is that the nests are a bit too greasy. If you hate greasy foods, you can combat this by patting the nests with a paper towel halfway through cooking, flipping them, and then patting them down again once they're done cooking. This step is annoying, but the flavor makes it worthwhile.
15. Chicken Wings with Louisiana Style Dry Rub from Walmart
Home cooks could spend years exploring delectable chicken wing recipes since there are so many mouthwatering possibilities. However, having a go-to frozen chicken wing brand can change the game. You can feed a crowd effortlessly or have a yummy snack or protein ready for a meal. Frozen chicken wings have some hurdles to overcome, though. Texture and flavor are everything. If the wings are dry and bland, incredible dipping sauces won't be enough to save them.
For those who don't have a favorite brand yet, Walmart's bettergoods should be on your radar. The Chicken Wings with Louisiana Style Dry Rub are surprisingly bursting with flavor. Reviewers' favorite way to prepare the wings is in the air fryer to get a nice crust on the outside while keeping the inside juicy. They're good enough that some folks are even swearing off ordering takeout wings ever again. A 22-ounce bag will only set you back about $9 as of January 2026.