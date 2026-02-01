The Famous Chain That Turned Down Being The Center Of Harold & Kumar's Adventure

No piece of pop culture has centered around White Castle and its famous sliders like the 2004 stoner comedy, "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle." While the burger chain forms the core of the movie, from its title to its plot, White Castle wasn't the only fast food chain originally chosen to be in the film. Initially, Harold and Kumar were slated to head to a beloved American doughnut shop — until Krispy Kreme backed out of its planned role in the movie.

Yes, in another world, the White Castle burgers devoured by Harold and Kumar would've been paired with Krispy Kreme's glazed doughnuts. According to a multitude of sources, the doughnut company ultimately declined to participate in filming, expressing hesitance in regard to the movie's drug associations. As such, Krispy Kreme backed out at the very last minute, just a few days ahead of filming.

As for the doughnut chain's intended role? Krispy Kreme was never going to replace White Castle, but supplement it instead. The doughnut shop was supposed to be featured in lieu of the make-believe hot dog joint, Hot Dog Heaven, that Harold and Kumar visit toward the movie's end. Considering how many people are opposed to the taste of White Castle burgers and the niche nature of fast food hot dogs, a Krispy Kreme add-on would've likely been a welcome addition — especially considering the bulk of burgers Harold and Kumar order.