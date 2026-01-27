How Is Texas Roadhouse Changing In 2026?
While Texas Roadhouse has sometimes made headlines for the wrong reasons, the popular sit-down chain has been consistently gaining ground in the casual dining market. Even as the restaurant industry weathers reduced customer footfall and rising costs, the Louisville, Kentucky-based chain uses a combination of sticking to tradition and trying out new technologies to maintain a loyal customer base. The strategy seems to be working well; the company boasts over 800 systemwide outlets (across Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers). There are a few other struggling steakhouse chains making a comeback, but none seem to be thriving like this. Come 2026, you can expect to see more of Texas Roadhouse both through new locations and by expanded existing outlets.
Two recently added restaurant concepts — a sports bar, Bubba's 33, and s fast-casual eatery, Jaggers, are also on track to continue opening new company and franchisee-owned outlets in the year ahead. For fans of the restaurant chain, this means an increased possibility of a Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, or Jaggers outlet opening nearby, or that your regular outlet may be getting a facelift.
The rising cost of beef may result in slightly higher prices in the near future; however, the value customers get is one thing the company is adamant on not changing. As CEO, Jerry Morgan put it to FSR Magazine, "If I'm charging you more, wouldn't you expect a little bit better food or service?" So you can still get those famous rolls, onion blossoms, hand-cut steaks, and pocket-friendly Roadkill meals without feeling shortchanged. You can also expect to see updated beverage menus, as the chain has focused on introducing regionally inspired drinks, including new, colorful mocktails, dirty sodas, and more.
Eating at (and from) Texas Roadhouse is going to get even easier in 2026
In 2023, opening 30 corporate-owned outlets within a year was record-breaking for Texas Roadhouse. Now, this benchmark seems to be the norm. The company plans to open an average of 30 outlets per year across its 3 brands, and saw a slew of openings across the country in 2025. Existing locations are also getting an upgrade in capacity, like the one in Beaumont, Texas, that turned its outdoor patio into indoor seating.
The expansion is multi-pronged, with to-go facilities also being ramped up. This means larger outlets will be getting better dedicated areas for customers grabbing to-go orders or, as the company calls them, Texas Roadhome orders. While no official announcement has been made, 2026 could also see an expansion in the restaurant chain's retail line, which includes appetizer-flavored dips.
Finally, the company's tech push to improve customer experience will make it easier to join the restaurant's online waitlist, pay for your meal, place to-go orders, and locate the nearest Texas Roadhouse outlets using its app. Technologies like table-side Roadhouse Pay and a digital waitlist function on the Texas Roadhouse app are being rolled out to all outlets, as is the digital kitchen system, which streamlines kitchen workflow by eliminating paper tickets. Texas Roadhouse has already toppled Olive Garden, the restaurant chain once considered America's favorite, and is balancing just enough new with traditional in 2026 to keep customers coming back.