It's rare for a company to operate successfully for decades without earning some jaw-dropping headlines. Unhappy customers tend to get vocal online, so negative experiences are often amplified more than positive customer experiences. Some take their disappointment to the next level by filing complaints with relevant offices and pressing charges against the company.

Texas Roadhouse has seen it all, and more. This American steakhouse and casual-dining franchise known for thick-cut Texas-style steaks, melt-off-the-bone ribs, legendary baked rolls, sides, chicken tenders, and complimentary peanuts has seen its fair share of news-worthy occurrences. But despite the sometimes heavy blows to its reputation, Texas Roadhouse is still the country's favorite restaurant (it was voted the top restaurant chain for two consecutive years in an annual survey by the American Customer Satisfaction Index), which speaks a lot about the company and the quality of its food.

From cancelled in-store traditions to labor-related lawsuits, let us revisit 13 times Texas Roadhouse made headlines for all the wrong reasons.