How Much Buc-Ee's Employees Actually Make

Buc-ee's is a chain of supersized gas stations that offer car washes, barbecue stands, bakeries, and other features far beyond what the average gas station does. They're busy places, too. For instance, officials in Daytona Beach, Florida, found that the city's 53,000-square-foot location saw more than 5 million visits in a year (via the Daytona Beach News-Journal). And that's not even the world's largest Buc-ee's, which is over 70,000 square feet.

But what's it really like to work at Buc-ee's? Most visitors probably don't think about that, instead focusing on the famously clean bathrooms or the freshly-made barbecue. In a company where just about everything is larger than life, it would only make sense for the pay to be similarly oversized. That's actually true, and Buc-ee's has become well-known for its above-average wages.

In the United States, the average gas station worker makes about $15 an hour (via Indeed). That's roughly double the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. Meanwhile, according to Buc-ee's, the pay starts at $17 or $18 an hour for positions like cashiers, janitors, and grocery workers (depending on the location). Folks with more specialized jobs, like food service workers and car wash attendants, make $21 an hour. Some shift managers earn $24 an hour.