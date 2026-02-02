You're Only 2 Simple Items Away From Ina Garten's Go-To Breakfast

Ina Garten may be best known for the delicious, high-quality meals that appear on her show and in her cookbooks, but she's also among the most relatable celebrity food figures. This includes how she starts her day. Rather than some fancy chef-inspired meal, Garten keeps it as simple as possible for breakfast. These days, her morning routine involves just two items: coffee and toast. Of course, someone with taste as sophisticated as Garten's isn't picking up any old coffee and bread. She revealed to Air Mail (via Instagram) that she drinks Dallis Brothers Coffee and eats Eli Zabar bread.

For the former, Garten opts for Dallis Brothers Coffee's Ellis Island Blend, a fair-trade, organic, medium roast that the company describes as "bright, spicy, and smooth," with bittersweet, nutty, lightly acidic flavor. This small-batch roastery has been operating since 1913, when it was founded by Russian-born immigrants to New York.

Garten's bread choice is correspondingly high-end and historic. Eli Zabar describes the Health Loaf as a "toasty mosaic of flax, sunflower, sesame seeds, and whole grains," with the bakery noting that its founder eats it for breakfast every morning, much like Garten. Produced by a member of the legendary Zabar family (known for its New York City deli offerings) since the 1980s, the Health Loaf may be familiar to foodies for its use on the $29 ham and cheese sandwich that took the internet on a ride.