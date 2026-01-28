The Legendary Steakhouse George HW Bush Ordered Delivery From While Hospitalized

George H.W. Bush was known to be a picky eater at times, most notably evident in his outright ban of broccoli onboard Air Force One. As his daughter, Jenna Bush, said on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, the former president's pickiness extended beyond meals to when they were served, and he was known for calling in orders at restaurants so he would not have to wait to eat. But the meals he did enjoy became staples.

The longtime Texas resident loved his Texas cuisine, especially fried pork rinds with Tabasco sauce. After he shared this with a journalist, pork rinds jumped in sales by 11% and earned him the title, "Skin Man of the Year", according to the New York Times (via Food & Wine). After he moved to the Lone Star State in 1947, the Northeastern transplant tried to fit in by ordering his first chicken fried steak, but was confused about whether it was chicken or steak, as reported by CBS. Regardless, he ended up loving the dish so much that it became a staple Bush meal. As with other U.S. presidents, the former president's love of steaks became a defining personal signature.