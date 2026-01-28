The Legendary Steakhouse George HW Bush Ordered Delivery From While Hospitalized
It's no secret that the diets and sometimes bizarre food habits of U.S. presidents have become a fixation for many (like the picky eating of Donald Trump), but few stories top that of late former President George H.W. Bush and his delivery order while hospitalized. During the funeral service for his 94-year-old father in 2018, the George W. Bush Presidential Center shared that W. Bush recalled, "In his 90s, he took great delight when his closest pal, James A. Baker, smuggled a bottle of Grey Goose vodka into his hospital room. Apparently, it paired well with the steak Baker had delivered from Morton's."
Morton's the Steakhouse, dates back to Chicago in 1978. Since its opening, it has become an international staple among steakhouse lovers, including the late president. Bush was a longtime fan, and even hosted the 2006 opening of its downtown Houston location, the same restaurant where he later ordered that iconic hospital steak from.
The Quirky Food Habits of George HW Bush
George H.W. Bush was known to be a picky eater at times, most notably evident in his outright ban of broccoli onboard Air Force One. As his daughter, Jenna Bush, said on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, the former president's pickiness extended beyond meals to when they were served, and he was known for calling in orders at restaurants so he would not have to wait to eat. But the meals he did enjoy became staples.
The longtime Texas resident loved his Texas cuisine, especially fried pork rinds with Tabasco sauce. After he shared this with a journalist, pork rinds jumped in sales by 11% and earned him the title, "Skin Man of the Year", according to the New York Times (via Food & Wine). After he moved to the Lone Star State in 1947, the Northeastern transplant tried to fit in by ordering his first chicken fried steak, but was confused about whether it was chicken or steak, as reported by CBS. Regardless, he ended up loving the dish so much that it became a staple Bush meal. As with other U.S. presidents, the former president's love of steaks became a defining personal signature.