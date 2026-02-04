The Easy Way To Tame Spicy Jalapeños Without Ruining Their Flavor

Many people like a good spicy kick in their meal, usually in the form of some kind of chile pepper. One of the most common varieties is the jalapeño, which is also a crucial ingredient in many deliciously spicy recipes. But jalapenos famously come in varying degrees of heat, depending on a variety of factors. Luckily, there's a trick you can try if you want to have more control over the heat of a jalapeño.

You may have heard of the spicy-food myth that removing the seeds from a chile pepper is the best way to remove its heat. The heat of a chile pepper comes from the capsaicin compound, which is found mostly in the placenta of the pepper, that white-ish membrane inside the fruit that you will sometimes hear referred to as the "ribs" or the "veins" of the pepper. Therefore, the easiest way to tame their spice is to remove these membranes before processing the jalapeños further.

Because of the shape and structure of chile seeds, they do not produce or absorb these compounds, but because the seeds sit along the membranes of the chile pepper, they inevitably get blamed for the heat, and they usually get removed as well. This is probably how the old wives' tale of "removing the seeds to cut the spice" gained credence.