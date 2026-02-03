Not Metal Or Aluminum: Why You Should Be Baking With This Type Of Pan Instead

Baking is a tradition thousands of years old, and even for modern bakers, old habits can die hard. This includes the use of baking pans made of aluminum or other types of metal, a common feature in kitchens for generations. While many have wondered whether to choose glass or metal, 21st-century home cooks can improve some of their favorite recipes by swapping them out for silicone pans instead.

The main benefits can be immediately noticed by those who make the switch. For one, it's far simpler to remove individual items from silicone pans, which flex as needed to allow bakers to easily pop out their baked goods. Meanwhile, they're naturally non-stick, so there's no need to heavily grease the pan — a technique that can alter the flavor or texture of food.

In addition, silicone is tougher and more durable than alternatives like glass or ceramic, enduring drops and other rough handling without breaking. Their inherent strength and flexibility also make it easier to store them without risking damage to them or other pans. They're equally at home in hot and cold temperatures and can transition between them without breaking, making them extra versatile in the kitchen.