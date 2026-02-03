Taylor Swift Wowed The Kelce Family With These Homemade Baked Goods
When pop music royalty meets NFL nobility ... lots of baking ensues. In the love story heard 'round the world, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could soon be merging families when they officially tie the knot at (what's rumored to be) some point in 2026. But Swift seems to be well-integrated into the Kelce clan already, especially when it comes to her skills in the kitchen.
On her podcast "Not Gonna Lie," Swift's soon-to-be sister-in-law Kylie revealed that there's quite the baking tradition among the Kelce women, and Swift fits right in: "Donna [Kelce]'s dinner rolls are a big hit. Grandma Mary had great chocolate chip cookies. Taylor makes a bangin' sourdough loaf. I mean, it's so good." It's not the first time we've heard about Swift and her love of sourdough.
Back in August 2025, the superstar shared that she'd taken up "granny" hobbies since wrapping up her worldwide Eras tour, top among them being bread-baking. "I have a different baking obsession every six months," she admitted on her Fiancé's "New Heights" podcast. "Right now, we're very deep in a sourdough obsession that has taken over my life." And don't think she's just sticking to the basics. Swift's doughy experiments have run the gamut from blueberry lemon to cinnamon swirl to a sprinkle-filled Funfetti flavor for Travis' nieces.
Swift's also been known to make her own pop tarts
Sourdough bread may be her latest love, but the pop star has long had a passion for pop tarts. Kylie Kelce also called out Taylor Swift's homemade breakfast pastries as a Kelce family favorite, but that's probably not news to Swifties. In February 2024, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that Swift had brought in a batch of her homemade pop tarts for the team's offensive linemen. Although he lamented the fact that he didn't get to try one, he said that the team gobbled them right up. Talk about boosting morale.
"Shout out to Tay-Tay. Her pop tarts are amazing," gushed Chiefs' star Chris Jones a year later, just as the team was gearing up for the 2025 Super Bowl. "I was asking Trav, I don't know how she gets the crust of the pop tarts so fire. The crust tastes like biscuits." Sounds delicious, no? Well, even the official Pop-Tart brand thinks so, which is why it launched a social media campaign — and took out a full-page ad in the Kansas City Star — imploring Swift to release her recipe. While we do know that her go-to pastry pocket flavors include strawberry, raspberry, and blueberry, she has yet to spill the secret recipe behind Pop Tart (Taylor's Version). Luckily, you can always give Mashed's version of the pop tart a try. Complete with pink icing, cherry pie filling, and loads of sprinkles, we're sure Swift — the Chiefs, and the entire Kelce fam — would approve.