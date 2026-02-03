Taylor Swift Wowed The Kelce Family With These Homemade Baked Goods

When pop music royalty meets NFL nobility ... lots of baking ensues. In the love story heard 'round the world, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could soon be merging families when they officially tie the knot at (what's rumored to be) some point in 2026. But Swift seems to be well-integrated into the Kelce clan already, especially when it comes to her skills in the kitchen.

On her podcast "Not Gonna Lie," Swift's soon-to-be sister-in-law Kylie revealed that there's quite the baking tradition among the Kelce women, and Swift fits right in: "Donna [Kelce]'s dinner rolls are a big hit. Grandma Mary had great chocolate chip cookies. Taylor makes a bangin' sourdough loaf. I mean, it's so good." It's not the first time we've heard about Swift and her love of sourdough.

Back in August 2025, the superstar shared that she'd taken up "granny" hobbies since wrapping up her worldwide Eras tour, top among them being bread-baking. "I have a different baking obsession every six months," she admitted on her Fiancé's "New Heights" podcast. "Right now, we're very deep in a sourdough obsession that has taken over my life." And don't think she's just sticking to the basics. Swift's doughy experiments have run the gamut from blueberry lemon to cinnamon swirl to a sprinkle-filled Funfetti flavor for Travis' nieces.