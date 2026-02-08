This Simple Step Is What Separates Good Pico De Gallo From Great

Pico de gallo is practically a must-have for Mexican and Tex-Mex dishes like tacos, quesadillas, and of course tortilla chips. Named after a rooster's beak, the fresh and tangy condiment often contains tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and jalapeños with lime juice and salt. A classic pico de gallo recipe is easy to make at home, no rooster required. You don't even have to use tomatoes — there are any number of fresh fruits and vegetables you can incorporate instead.

Although you can put the ingredients together quickly, there's a very important step to take if you want the best pico de gallo: Let it sit before serving. When thoroughly marinated, the condiment will have more intense, better-blended flavors than one you just prepared. That'll make for an even more delicious pico that packs a bigger punch when added to a dish.

Don't feel like making it from scratch? Good news: There are plenty of choices for pre-made pico de gallo in a supermarket, like this fan-favorite mango one from Aldi. And since commercial versions sit packaged in the store, they have likely had time to get more flavorful.