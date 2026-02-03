Why Is There A Plastic Baby In King Cake?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the city of New Orleans, carnival celebrations are in full swing. For folks in the sinking city, that means parades, costumes, general debauchery, and as much King Cake as one can manage. More of a dessert brioche roll than an actual cake, King Cake is a braided, cinnamon sweetened, often-filled-with-cream-cheese-and-dripping-in-icing-and-sprinkles delight feasted on in the weeks between January 6th (A.K.A King's Day or the beginning of carnival) and Fat Tuesday. In true New Orleans fashion, there's a wacky little plastic baby tucked in each cake.

If you haven't had the pleasure of spending a Mardi Gras or two in New Orleans, you may be wondering, "Uhm...why?" Although Mardi Gras is, at its root, a pagan celebration — routinely saluting Roman and Greek gods and goddesses and relishing in a Bacchanalian good time — it was, over time, adopted as a Christian celebration, intended to honor the days leading up to Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent. That said, for some folks, the plastic baby that comes with each cake is representative of the baby Jesus. The tradition started in the 1940s with a baker named Donald Entringer, who originally included porcelain babies in his cakes.

However, before there was the baby — or Jesus, for that matter — there was the bean. In ancient Rome, the winter holiday was an event called Saturnalia, which honored Saturn, the god of the harvest himself. As fertility was often represented by the fava bean, a single bean would be tucked inside the celebratory cakes. Whoever found the bean in their piece of cake was deemed king for the day.