This Bread Swap Turns Grilled Cheese Into A Sweet Treat

A grilled cheese sandwich is pretty solidly in the category of savory foods. There are some tried and true cheese combinations that chefs swear by for the perfect grilled cheese sandwich, but what if you transformed it into a sweeter treat by swapping out the bread instead? There are lots of classic ways to upgrade your grilled cheese that add a bit of sweetness, such as smearing some jam or fruit on it. But, for those who want a more drastic addition, the perfect alternative for boring white or sourdough is spice-filled pumpkin bread.

Even outside of the seasonal treat's peak months, pumpkin bread and all of its delicious flavors would pair very nicely with a number of grilled cheese flavor combinations. To be more specific, we're not talking about the pumpkin bread loaf you make in a tin and stuff full of chocolate chips. Instead, a pumpkin bread made with yeast — like a traditional sandwich loaf — will work best for the crispiest and crunchiest griddled finish.

When it's in season, you may be able to purchase this kind of premade loaf at the grocery store. Otherwise, there are a number of great recipes for it online, which typically use pumpkin puree as an essential ingredient. So really, all you'll need to do to make this sweet swap is get your hands on some pumpkin bread (homemade or store-bought).