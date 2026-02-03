This Bread Swap Turns Grilled Cheese Into A Sweet Treat
A grilled cheese sandwich is pretty solidly in the category of savory foods. There are some tried and true cheese combinations that chefs swear by for the perfect grilled cheese sandwich, but what if you transformed it into a sweeter treat by swapping out the bread instead? There are lots of classic ways to upgrade your grilled cheese that add a bit of sweetness, such as smearing some jam or fruit on it. But, for those who want a more drastic addition, the perfect alternative for boring white or sourdough is spice-filled pumpkin bread.
Even outside of the seasonal treat's peak months, pumpkin bread and all of its delicious flavors would pair very nicely with a number of grilled cheese flavor combinations. To be more specific, we're not talking about the pumpkin bread loaf you make in a tin and stuff full of chocolate chips. Instead, a pumpkin bread made with yeast — like a traditional sandwich loaf — will work best for the crispiest and crunchiest griddled finish.
When it's in season, you may be able to purchase this kind of premade loaf at the grocery store. Otherwise, there are a number of great recipes for it online, which typically use pumpkin puree as an essential ingredient. So really, all you'll need to do to make this sweet swap is get your hands on some pumpkin bread (homemade or store-bought).
The best cheeses and other add-ins to pair with a pumpkin grilled cheese sandwich
Pumpkin is a unique flavor, but there are a number of clever ways to pair it with cheeses and other toppings that will take your sandwich to the next level. For a mild but creamy combination, opt for gouda, white cheddar, Gruyère, or even fontina. Gouda, in particular, has nutty notes that will work well with pumpkin. Another great option is brie. Although it's a bit richer, brie melts into an ooey-gooey deliciousness that is a great partner for pumpkin bread. If you want to add a little crunch factor, add some thinly sliced apples, too.
For those who really want to lean into the autumnal flavor, there are always pumpkin-spiced cheeses. If brie and apples aren't really your jam, there are plenty of other grilled cheese add-ins that fit perfectly alongside pumpkin bread. For a more herbal twist, include some fresh sage in your melt. Cheddar pairs nicely with cranberries because the smooth cheese complements the tart berries. Smear the inside of your pumpkin bread with cranberry sauce or even a tart cranberry relish, which will also sit beautifully with the inherent sweetness of your pumpkin bread.
To fully transform your grilled cheese sandwich into a sweet treat, toss in some additional sugar and spices. Sprinkle your cheese with brown sugar to lean into the sweetness alone. Or, create a mixture of spices that could include, but isn't limited to, brown sugar, paprika, or even pumpkin spice to enhance the notes already present in the loaf itself.