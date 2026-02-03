The Common Kitchen Item Anthony Bourdain Said Home Cooks Waste Money On

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When we think of celebrity chefs and professional cooks, perhaps what comes to mind is a large, spacious kitchen filled with as many ingredients and gadgets as their money can buy. But for the late chef and author Anthony Bourdain, that could not be further from the truth. In his seminal book "Kitchen Confidential," first published in 2000, Bourdain offers the fledgling cook many nuggets of wisdom. In the chapter "How To Cook Like The Pros," he names several items he deems worthy of place in any kitchen, and conversely, what to throw out. At the top of the list of things he says people waste money on? "A full set of specialized cutlery in various sizes," especially those advertised on TV that are inevitably hard to sharpen.

We have to admit that a set of matching kitchen knives has a certain aesthetic allure, but Bourdain vehemently states that all you need is "ONE good chef's knife, as large as is comfortable for your hand." With just one good knife that is easy to handle and care for, he asserts that it can handle most ingredients that come across your cutting board, no matter their size, texture, or density. His go-to kitchen gadget is the Global G-2 Chef's Knife, which he touts as being "lightweight and relatively inexpensive" in comparison to the more old-school European knife brands like Wusthof.