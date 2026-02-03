The Common Kitchen Item Anthony Bourdain Said Home Cooks Waste Money On
When we think of celebrity chefs and professional cooks, perhaps what comes to mind is a large, spacious kitchen filled with as many ingredients and gadgets as their money can buy. But for the late chef and author Anthony Bourdain, that could not be further from the truth. In his seminal book "Kitchen Confidential," first published in 2000, Bourdain offers the fledgling cook many nuggets of wisdom. In the chapter "How To Cook Like The Pros," he names several items he deems worthy of place in any kitchen, and conversely, what to throw out. At the top of the list of things he says people waste money on? "A full set of specialized cutlery in various sizes," especially those advertised on TV that are inevitably hard to sharpen.
We have to admit that a set of matching kitchen knives has a certain aesthetic allure, but Bourdain vehemently states that all you need is "ONE good chef's knife, as large as is comfortable for your hand." With just one good knife that is easy to handle and care for, he asserts that it can handle most ingredients that come across your cutting board, no matter their size, texture, or density. His go-to kitchen gadget is the Global G-2 Chef's Knife, which he touts as being "lightweight and relatively inexpensive" in comparison to the more old-school European knife brands like Wusthof.
But what if one knife is really not enough?
While he emphasizes that one chef's knife is all one person needs, there are other knives that can come in handy for specific purposes. In the same chapter, he recommends a flexible boning knife if you expect to fillet and trim all kinds of fish and meat, and a pairing knife for delicate vegetable cuts. He also touts an offset serrated knife as "genuinely useful" for tasks like slicing bread and tomatoes.
Bourdain also stresses that cost is not a reliable indicator of quality. He mentions scouring restaurant auctions for affordable yet high-quality cookware and appliances. This is because restaurants, unfortunately, "go out of business all the time", and it simply is not worth buying an expensive, brand-new piece of equipment.
But even though he may have been a practical man, Bourdain was not above being a thoughtful collector. According to Antiques and the Arts, one knife in his possession was his particular favorite. It had a blade made of steel and meteorite, and was crafted by noted bladesmith Bob Kramer, with a polished wooden sheath that matched its handle. As for what happened to this knife after his death, it was auctioned off for a cool $231,250, much more than the original $5,000 that Bourdain paid the maker for.