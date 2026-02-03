What Actually Happens To Returned Aldi Items?

Aldi, on top of affordable groceries, also has an amazing double back return policy that's a wallet saver. Called "Twice as Nice," the discount grocer's policy allows customers to replace the product they're returning and also get their money back. While this is an ideal situation for customers, it may not be ideal for sustainability. If you're wondering where exactly these returned items go, according to social media, most of it goes into the trash.

It might come as a shock, considering that all products must be returned unused and in their original packaging, according to policy. You understandably might have assumed it would go back on shelves if it weren't refrigerated — but this depends on the local manager and location. A disappointed employee in the TheALDINerd.com Community group stated, "Did you know when Aldi throws away all the returns we literally have to open them, make them inedible completely and dump them so people dumpster digging can't possibly want to eat them." Another user posted in the comments, "I have customers return unopened items and say 'I just bought too many' or 'they wanted name brand instead' they do not realize we have to throw every food item they return out.. I try to make it obvious I'm putting it in the trash that way they ask and I can tell them why we have to do that."

These comments are echoed throughout Reddit groups as well. In the r/DumpsterDiving thread on Reddit, an Aldi employee posted a photo of unopened food products that was returned and then tossed, saying, "Aldi has a policy that any returned food that's left the store has to be thrown out, so I tend to have to throw out otherwise perfectly good food."