The Aldi Bread You Probably Shouldn't Buy Again
Out of all the big-name grocery stores, Aldi isn't exactly known for its bread. Very few locations have in-store bakeries, and therefore, most of its bread is premade and pre-packaged. That said, you can still find a good variety of options at the discount grocery chain — and we did the hard work for you, by rating the best and worst bread you can buy at Aldi. One of the breads to keep out of your cart? The L'Oven Fresh's Keto-Friendly White Bread.
Alternative breads like this can be tricky to nail, as they often forgo key bread ingredients like gluten or other allergens. At first glance, there's a lot to appreciate about the L'Oven Fresh's Keto-Friendly White Bread. For $4.95 a loaf, it positions itself as an option for low-carb shoppers, and the packaging highlights several appealing claims, such as vegan, no sugar added, and only 35 calories per slice. It checks many boxes for consumers following restrictive diets, particularly those avoiding sugar, carbs, and animal products.
So how did this bread get ranked so low? Our taster tried a single slice of 18 breads, selecting a variety of different types. L'Oven Fresh's Keto-Friendly White Bread was one of the options that he regretted eating. Interestingly, several other bread varieties from L'Oven, a private-label Aldi brand, were also ranked among the worst. The L'Oven regular white bread loaf is another low-ranking bread, based on a flurry of negative feedback from Reddit users.
Why L'Oven Fresh's keto-friendly white bread is not our favorite
Despite its nutrition-forward branding, the flavor and eating experience of L'Oven Fresh's Keto-Friendly White Bread are off-putting, even by keto standards. The main issue lies in the taste. Our tester noted that the bread has almost a sour flavor and an odd stale quality even when it's fresh from the bag. A closer look at the ingredient list offers some clues. Vinegar, not a typical bread ingredient, is present and likely contributes to the strange flavor. Without any added sugar or fat to balance the recipe, this acidic component stands out more than it should.
The result is a loaf that is more functional than enjoyable. Despite how Mashed feels, there are plenty of Redditors who are fans of the loaf. In the r/Keto subreddit, it's all rave reviews. One user shared, "Tried it. Love it. Had no issues with falling out of Ketosis. Best zero-carb bread we have found."
As for how these fans use the keto bread? Comments in the Reddit thread mentioned pan-frying it in butter, while another toasts it and spreads guacamole on top. It's also apparently a good base for patty melts. So perhaps this bread loaf is best served in a different way rather than right out of the bag. And if you're not following a low-carb or keto diet, consider trying our favorite Aldi bread, Specially Selected garlic naan.