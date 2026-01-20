The Aldi Bread You Probably Shouldn't Buy Again

Out of all the big-name grocery stores, Aldi isn't exactly known for its bread. Very few locations have in-store bakeries, and therefore, most of its bread is premade and pre-packaged. That said, you can still find a good variety of options at the discount grocery chain — and we did the hard work for you, by rating the best and worst bread you can buy at Aldi. One of the breads to keep out of your cart? The L'Oven Fresh's Keto-Friendly White Bread.

Alternative breads like this can be tricky to nail, as they often forgo key bread ingredients like gluten or other allergens. At first glance, there's a lot to appreciate about the L'Oven Fresh's Keto-Friendly White Bread. For $4.95 a loaf, it positions itself as an option for low-carb shoppers, and the packaging highlights several appealing claims, such as vegan, no sugar added, and only 35 calories per slice. It checks many boxes for consumers following restrictive diets, particularly those avoiding sugar, carbs, and animal products.

So how did this bread get ranked so low? Our taster tried a single slice of 18 breads, selecting a variety of different types. L'Oven Fresh's Keto-Friendly White Bread was one of the options that he regretted eating. Interestingly, several other bread varieties from L'Oven, a private-label Aldi brand, were also ranked among the worst. The L'Oven regular white bread loaf is another low-ranking bread, based on a flurry of negative feedback from Reddit users.