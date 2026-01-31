Store-Bought Cookie Dough, Ranked Worst To Best

There are a lot of ways to get your fix if you're craving a sweet treat. From thousands of chocolate chip cookie recipes online to a wide variety of store-bought cookie options, a good cookie is never hard to find. The easiest solution to a cookie crisis, though, usually comes straight from the freezer. From frozen hockey pucks to 12-inch logs, there are more than enough frozen chocolate chip cookie dough options at your local supermarket. So, the question becomes, which one should you buy?

In search of an answer, I picked up eight different varieties of frozen chocolate chip cookie dough. Several were gluten-free, and some were more expensive than others, but all delivered a final product worth tasting.

In the interest of consistency, I baked all the cookies on the same pans, using identical silicone baking mats, according to each cookie's package instructions. Baking is a science, but there's always some wiggle room, so I aimed for cookies with a nice color that retained a soft, chewy texture. Some doughs complied, others did not. Read on to find out which chocolate chip cookie dough deserves a spot in your freezer and which should be left out in the cold.