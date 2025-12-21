We Tried 6 Grocery Store Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies And This Was The Best

I live in Madison, Wisconsin, where my nearest grocery store (a wonderfully convenient three-minute drive away) is Metro Market, a sister store to Pick 'n Save under the Kroger family. Metro Market is a solid, if unspectacular, grocery store; it'll generally have what you need, but don't expect anything crazy. The bakery cookies apparently got that memo because they're just fine — not bad but not particularly exciting either.

A 24-pack will run you $5.99, which averages out to just over 24 cents per cookie, making it the cheapest option on the list. It's also the palest cookie I tried. Seriously, this thing looks like it needs some bronzer. I'm not sure this is a proper chocolate chip cookie as much as a sugar cookie filled with chocolate chips.

In terms of chocolate content, Metro Market is middle of the road, but the cookie portion lacks any kind of personality. It's chewy, which is a plus, but the use of white sugar rather than brown sugar gives this cookie a taste that's anything but memorable. If this were sitting out at the potluck, you wouldn't be upset about picking one up, but you'd likely regret it if there were tastier options available.