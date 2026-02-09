Frank Sinatra Kept Coming Back To This Old-School Italian Restaurant For One Dish

Even Frank Sinatra was a creature of habit. The legendary performer repeatedly enjoyed the exact same foods from the exact same restaurants, such as the Steak Diane from Melvyn's in Palm Springs. As an Italian-American, however, Sinatra especially and routinely sought out Italian joints, ordering classic pastas, pizzas, and additional culinary staples. Among Sinatra's go-to dishes? Linguine and clams, which he'd often order from Las Vegas restaurant, Piero's.

According to Piero's website, Sinatra was a repeat patron, as the old-school restaurant historically attracted both mafioisi and celebrities alike. "The legendary Frank Sinatra, a Palm Springs, CA resident, was so enamored with Piero's linguine and clams that he would frequently fly his plane from Palm Springs to Las Vegas, just to savor this dish," per Piero's history blurb.

That's a lot of traveling for a plate of pasta, though the restaurant's dish may very well be worth the trek — which you can try for yourself even today. Located at 355 Convention Center Drive, Piero's maintains both the same ambiance and menu of Sinatra's heyday, allowing for a white tablecloth meal worthy of the Chairman of the Board himself.