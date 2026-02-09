Frank Sinatra Kept Coming Back To This Old-School Italian Restaurant For One Dish
Even Frank Sinatra was a creature of habit. The legendary performer repeatedly enjoyed the exact same foods from the exact same restaurants, such as the Steak Diane from Melvyn's in Palm Springs. As an Italian-American, however, Sinatra especially and routinely sought out Italian joints, ordering classic pastas, pizzas, and additional culinary staples. Among Sinatra's go-to dishes? Linguine and clams, which he'd often order from Las Vegas restaurant, Piero's.
According to Piero's website, Sinatra was a repeat patron, as the old-school restaurant historically attracted both mafioisi and celebrities alike. "The legendary Frank Sinatra, a Palm Springs, CA resident, was so enamored with Piero's linguine and clams that he would frequently fly his plane from Palm Springs to Las Vegas, just to savor this dish," per Piero's history blurb.
That's a lot of traveling for a plate of pasta, though the restaurant's dish may very well be worth the trek — which you can try for yourself even today. Located at 355 Convention Center Drive, Piero's maintains both the same ambiance and menu of Sinatra's heyday, allowing for a white tablecloth meal worthy of the Chairman of the Board himself.
Frank Sinatra repeatedly enjoyed the linguine and clams from Piero's, a beloved Las Vegas Italian joint
Las Vegas boasts a seemingly endless array of top-tier restaurants, so you can seek out celebrity favorites — Bobby Flay adores a slew of Vegas spots – or stumble upon your own joints. If you're a fan of Italian food, Frank Sinatra, and/or Vegas history, however, don't miss Piero's, which maintains the same spirit of its 1982 start and 1987 relocation.
According to Eater Vegas, "the linguine and clams hasn't changed since Frank Sinatra ordered it. He'd be sitting on a plane from Palm Springs and he would take it back with him." At $43 a dish, the linguine and clams may very well be worth this trip; it consists of manila clams, white wine, garlic, and a red or white broth, per Piero's menu, and makes for an unforgettable and delicious evening in Sin City.
Of course, Sinatra's go-to Vegas dinner is not the only dish on the docket, as you can choose between a multitude of other pastas, entrees, soups, salads, and more savory fare. For the true Frank Sinatra experience, however, you'd be remiss not to at least try the linguine and clams. If only you, like Frank, could take the dish on the plane.