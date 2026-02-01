7 Grocery Store Items That May Be Harder To Find In 2026

The U.S. food industry is undergoing a lot of changes this year. Not only are higher prices, shrinking shelf space, and climate issues affecting what grocers can stock, but changes in eating habits and a renewed focus on healthy eating also have an impact. For instance, more people are using GLP-1 weight loss drugs — with 12% of American adults doing so as of November 2025, according to a poll by KFF — which means they are shopping for protein-rich foods and quality produce to meet their new diet requirements. Likewise, younger generations have a growing interest in fresh produce, gut-healthy beverages, and fewer packaged foods.

These changes in consumer behavior will influence what you see on the shelves of your local grocery store, and what you don't see. Case in point: As people try to increase their fiber intake, there may be a run on fruits and vegetables in some areas and less shelf space for some beverages as fiber-filled drinks take their place. Combine that with the fact that farming in the United States is taking a hit right now, not only in terms of rising costs, but also in climate unpredictability, and you will see a growing disruption in both fresh and frozen fruit and vegetable availability.

Other potential changes you will see among the shelves of your local store are discontinued food items and products that are no longer being prioritized. With that in mind, here are seven grocery store items that may be harder to find in 2026.