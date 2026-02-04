This High-End Seafood Item At Costco Is Hard To Get But Worth It, According To Reddit

There aren't many places to buy reasonably priced groceries like Costco. Where else can you get hot dogs so cheap and yet so delicious? The seafood section is nothing to scoff at either, and while not all of their seafood items are made equally, there's one fishy friend you should introduce yourself to no matter what: Hokkaido scallops. As the name suggests, these magnificent morsels of mollusk are wild caught from the Japanese island of Hokkaido, and fly (swim?) off the shelves: at the time of writing, online orders are showing up as out of stock.

The scallops come in at $23 per pound, meaning a bag will set you back $46. That might seem a little steep for something so small, but these mollusks pack a ton of flavor and a delightful smooth texture. One Redditor noted that this was more than a fair price for the quality, stating they were "better than what you can get [at] Whole Foods for cheaper."

What's the catch? Well, good luck finding them. A couple of Redditors noted that the Hokkaido Scallops stopped showing up at their local Costco, but the odds are better if you live in and around a big city. If you're one of the lucky chosen to stumble upon these in Costco, clutch these close to your chest and run straight to the checkout line.