This High-End Seafood Item At Costco Is Hard To Get But Worth It, According To Reddit
There aren't many places to buy reasonably priced groceries like Costco. Where else can you get hot dogs so cheap and yet so delicious? The seafood section is nothing to scoff at either, and while not all of their seafood items are made equally, there's one fishy friend you should introduce yourself to no matter what: Hokkaido scallops. As the name suggests, these magnificent morsels of mollusk are wild caught from the Japanese island of Hokkaido, and fly (swim?) off the shelves: at the time of writing, online orders are showing up as out of stock.
The scallops come in at $23 per pound, meaning a bag will set you back $46. That might seem a little steep for something so small, but these mollusks pack a ton of flavor and a delightful smooth texture. One Redditor noted that this was more than a fair price for the quality, stating they were "better than what you can get [at] Whole Foods for cheaper."
What's the catch? Well, good luck finding them. A couple of Redditors noted that the Hokkaido Scallops stopped showing up at their local Costco, but the odds are better if you live in and around a big city. If you're one of the lucky chosen to stumble upon these in Costco, clutch these close to your chest and run straight to the checkout line.
Scallops are a delicious, versatile treat
Once you've got your scallops purchased, you can cook and enjoy them. One of the biggest reasons to get scallops is their versatility: these little guys are just as comfortable being the supporting act as the headliner. One Reddit user shared that they're a "great way to make your pasta fancy", a fact backed up by a second Reddit commenter who makes "spaghetti with bacon, scallops, and cream sauce" using these Hokkaido scallops.
The possibilities don't end there. You can check out almost a dozen ridiculously good scallop recipes with everything from scallop casserole to Cajun pasta to paella. Yes, scallops tend to empty your wallet as quickly as they fill up your tummy, but for a great way to enjoy these underwater treats without requiring a loan and a second mortgage, we think there aren't many better options than your local Costco. If they're not all gone already, that is.