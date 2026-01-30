The Southern Fried Chicken Chain You're Going To See More Of In 2026

The fried chicken wars aren't slowing down, and if you've been paying attention to which chains are winning, Slim Chickens is one you're going to be hearing a lot more about. The Arkansas-born chain has been quietly building an empire, and 2026 is shaping up to be the year it really takes off. Whether you're in the U.S. or across the pond, there's a good chance a Slim Chickens is opening somewhere near you.

The chain's U.K. franchise partner, Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG), just announced it's opening 50 new Slim Chickens locations across the United Kingdom in 2026, alone. For a brand that currently runs about 75 sites in the country, that's a massive jump. The first batch includes three new drive-thrus in Sheffield, Teesside, and Chester, all launching in the first quarter.

The U.K. expansion is impressive, but Slim Chickens isn't slowing down stateside either. It's become one of the fastest-growing fried chicken chains, expanding in 2026 to 207 stores across 35 states. The brand is aiming to open another 50 new U.S. locations and sign 150 franchise agreements this year, putting it on track to reach its goal of 600 total locations by 2029. And, while no hard numbers are available from inside the company, franchise expansion is planned throughout Europe and Asia. The long game? A total of 1,000 stores domestically and 500 internationally. Not bad for a chain that got its start in a college town garage back in 2003.