The Southern Fried Chicken Chain You're Going To See More Of In 2026
The fried chicken wars aren't slowing down, and if you've been paying attention to which chains are winning, Slim Chickens is one you're going to be hearing a lot more about. The Arkansas-born chain has been quietly building an empire, and 2026 is shaping up to be the year it really takes off. Whether you're in the U.S. or across the pond, there's a good chance a Slim Chickens is opening somewhere near you.
The chain's U.K. franchise partner, Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG), just announced it's opening 50 new Slim Chickens locations across the United Kingdom in 2026, alone. For a brand that currently runs about 75 sites in the country, that's a massive jump. The first batch includes three new drive-thrus in Sheffield, Teesside, and Chester, all launching in the first quarter.
The U.K. expansion is impressive, but Slim Chickens isn't slowing down stateside either. It's become one of the fastest-growing fried chicken chains, expanding in 2026 to 207 stores across 35 states. The brand is aiming to open another 50 new U.S. locations and sign 150 franchise agreements this year, putting it on track to reach its goal of 600 total locations by 2029. And, while no hard numbers are available from inside the company, franchise expansion is planned throughout Europe and Asia. The long game? A total of 1,000 stores domestically and 500 internationally. Not bad for a chain that got its start in a college town garage back in 2003.
What makes Slim Chickens stand out among chicken chains
So what's the secret to its success? Part of it comes down to being able to attract attention in a crowded market. Slim Chickens has carved out its niche with a menu that goes way beyond basic tenders and fries. Sure, chicken is still the star, but you can also get chicken and waffles, mac and cheese bowls loaded with tenders, and 14 different house-made dipping sauces. The chicken itself is fresh, never frozen, and cooked to order, which means you might wait a bit longer than at some competitors, but most customers seem to think it's worth it.
The other piece of the puzzle is choosing the right partners. BRG, owned by Ranjit Singh Boparan, the founder of 2 Sisters Food Group, knows what it's doing when it comes to real estate. The group focuses on high-traffic spots like London's Leicester Square and Birmingham Arena, helping put the brand in front of as many eyes as possible.
This all comes at a time when the fried chicken wars that kicked off with the Popeyes vs. Chick-fil-A Twitter showdown are still going strong. Customers want quality chicken and options. Slim Chickens sits in a sweet spot, offering more variety than a place like Raising Cane's while still keeping the focus on quality over quantity. With backing from investors like 10 Point Capital and franchisees who are all-in, Slim Chickens is positioning itself to become a serious player in the global fried chicken market. If you haven't tried it yet, 2026 might be your year.