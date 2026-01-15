11 Fried Chicken Chains Expanding Their Footprint In 2026

American chains are in the thick of a fierce, fast-food industry fried chicken war. It started five years ago as a humorous, iconic, industry-shifting Twitter showdown between Popeye's and Chick-fil-A, soon roping in Wendy's and fueling a chicken sandwich train that KFC, Taco Bell, and even McDonald's joined with its fried chicken breakfast sandwiches. Today, the competition is still largely about who gets the biggest chunk of a market that craves crispy, juicy, boneless fried chicken.

Business expansion, or opening new franchises and corporate-owned restaurants, is one of the most concrete methods to capture a loyal customer base. Expanding across the country and abroad is risky, but potentially rewarding. It can lead to wider customer reach and increased revenue, both of which contribute to a brand's growth and long-term stability. Considering the intense competition of the fried chicken industry, expansion could be key for quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains to finally operate on par with the likes of Chick-fil-A and KFC.

Here's a list of 11 fried chicken chains that are expanding in the U.S. and abroad in 2026. It covers companies and franchises that solely or primarily sell fried chicken, both bone-in and boneless. If some are unfamiliar, then watch out, because you might finally get to try them this year.