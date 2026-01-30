12 Best New Aldi Finds Of February 2026
February brings so much the table: Valentine's Day, the Super Bowl, and even the occasional leap year. Aldi shoppers can add yet another tally to their list of things to look forward to this February, because a new month means a new list of exclusive Aldi Finds will be hitting the shelves. We've peeked ahead at what's coming and noted when everything is set to hit the store so you won't miss out on any of the deals. Our roundup includes desserts, savory breakfast items, cooking essentials for the kitchen, and more.
We've previously reported on the rigorous vetting process items go through in order to become an Aldi Finds product, as well as the most delicious Aldi Finds of all time. Aldi Finds include everything from seasonal must-haves to food staples, which –- according to loyal shoppers — feel so good to snag. As one Reddit user said when describing the Aldi Finds aisle, "Whatever the things are, you will want them, and want them even more once you realize the next week, some of them will be gone and you'll never see them again."
Sundae Shoppe Italian Gelato Cups
We know some Aldi shoppers are obsessed with gelato. For those who live for individual serving cups, the Sundae Shoppe Italian Gelato Cups will be available for $3.99 per box beginning on February 4. The gelato cups come in three flavor options: Cappuccino, Pistachio, and Chocolate Hazelnut. They also range from 170 to 190 calories each.
Specially Selected Smoked Mozzarella Ravioli
Providing an easy family meal, Aldi is offering its Specially Selected Smoked Mozzarella Ravioli as an exclusive Aldi Find starting February 4. These soft pillows are stuffed with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses and seasoned with black pepper and parsley. They can be paired with any preferred pasta sauce, meat, and vegetables. While they last, you can snag them for just $2.99 per bag.
Crofton Coastal Sauté and Fry Pan Set
Due for an upgrade to your kitchen cookware? Aldi's got you covered with this featured find: the Crofton Coastal Sauté and Fry Pan Set. Available in either green or blue, this set received rave reviews from its owners, with many of them complementing its quality and its style. The set goes on sale for $19.99 starting February 25.
Specially Selected Seafood Bisque
It wouldn't be a proper February without soup. Starting on February 4, shoppers can snag Aldi's Specially Selected Seafood Bisque priced at $8.99 for a 12-ounce container. The soup, featuring scallops and shrimp in a bisque-style sauce, touts 42 grams of protein per serving. Holding true to Aldi's high standard, the ingredients are certified sustainable and farmed responsibly, according to the packaging.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Wood Fired Pesto or Pepperoni Pizza
Pizza fans love Mama Cozzi's, which has been featured in past Aldi Finds lists and has even been voted by fans as an inductee to the Aldi Hall of Fame. This month, shoppers can snag two varieties of Mama Cozzi's — pesto or pepperoni — for just $2.84 per pizza starting February 11. At that price, they likely won't last long.
Crofton 12pc Glass Bowls with Snap Lids
With stocked freezers and fridges overflowing in February thanks to Aldi Finds, we'll need a place to store all the leftovers. Luckily, Aldi has thought of everything, and will be offering Crofton 12pc Glass Bowls with Snap Lids for $14.99 starting February 25. The bowls can be either rectangular or round, with blue or green trim options for the lids.
Breakfast Best Stuffed Waffles
Breakfast Best Stuffed Waffles practically provide a whole breakfast meal packed into one sandwich, and they'll be on the Aldi Finds list beginning February 11. Each box contains four sandwiches with either bacon, egg, and cheese (14g protein) or sausage, egg, and cheese (15 g protein) stuffed between two maple waffles. Once they're available, you can get them for $5.95 per box.
Season's Choice Seaside or Green Dream Smoothie Blend
Health-conscious shoppers have a lot of choose from at Aldi, and as of February 11, they'll be able to snag the Season's Choice Smoothie Blend at the special Aldi Finds price of $6.99 per bag. Each bag contains four eight-ounce pre-portioned smoothie pouches. The item will be available in either Seaside blend or Green Dream blend, with the former using strawberry and banana while the latter uses spinach and avocado.
Crofton Spice Grinder
Available for $4.99 starting February 25 is the Crofton Spice Grinder. This simple and sleek grinder comes in four colors: white, black, blue, and light blue. One tip from users in the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community on Facebook is to remove the lid and dump out the contents after using it. In other words, do not use this directly over food, as the item does not have a built-in dispenser.
Barissimo Bourbon Pecan or Amaretto Cups
Barissimo K-cups are always a huge hit with Aldi lovers, and shoppers can snag two popular flavors — Amaretto and Bourbon Pecan — for $4.59 starting February 11. Each box comes with 12 K-cups, and both flavors are made with light roast coffee beans. Users on Reddit say they've been waiting patiently for these items to make their return to the Aldi Finds list.
Aldi Irish Soda or Beer Bread Mix
As the end of February invites us to gear-up for St. Patrick's Day, Aldi shoppers can snag the store's Irish Bread Mix for $2.49 beginning February 25. The box mix comes with all the dry ingredients needed to make bread in less than an hour. All you need to provide yourself is butter and beer (for the Beer Bread) or butter and soda water (for the Soda Bread).
Crofton Microwave Grilled Cheese and Waffle Maker
A low-cost grilled cheese and waffle maker that doesn't take up precious counter space? Yes please! Designed to be microwave safe, the Crofton Microwave Grilled Cheese and Waffle Maker will be available as an Aldi Find starting February 25 for $14.99. The maker comes with interchangeable plates in either blue or green.