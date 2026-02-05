Aldi's Uncrustables Copycat Makes The Name Brand Look Overpriced

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Aldi is known for offering quality, copycat items at budget prices. Indeed, shoppers have declared many Aldi brand products better than the originals. Case in point: For a quick, kid-friendly lunch item, Aldi's private-label crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are a great value and Mashed's pick for one of the best Aldi frozen foods under $5.

Pre-made, crustless sandwiches are typically considered a luxury many shoppers can't afford. Just four, 2-ounce Smucker's Uncrustables Frozen Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches costs $4.49 at Target, about $1.10 per sandwich. Considering you can buy a whole loaf of bread for under $2 and jars of peanut butter and jelly cost only $2 to $3, Uncrustables are definitely a convenience that will cost you a pretty penny.

However, for busy parents who pack lunches daily, that convenience might be worth it, at least once in a while. It's also not just kids that love these frozen PB&J sandwiches — they make a great snack or lunch item for adults, too. Aldi's Lunch Buddies Crustless Sandwich is a bit more reasonably priced for many shoppers, making it easier to justify buying a pre-packaged lunch food that saves you time, but not money.