12 Best Aldi Frozen Foods Under $5

Aldi shoppers know how far a $5 bill can go in just about any section of the store. But one of the spots that shines the brightest in the $5 and under purchase category is the freezer section. Here, the savvy shopper can discover all sorts of treats and treasures ready to provide satisfaction in a multitude of ways. It's actually one of the most promising sections in the whole store, which devoted Aldi shoppers know is really saying something.

Before you go sloshing through the icy wonderland of Aldi's best bargains and discover the Aldi freezer section secrets, we'll divulge which $5 and under items are worth it. I mapped out an excursion through my nearby Aldi location and stuck a flag in the items I thought were the most enticing buys that qualified. I corroborated my suspicions with online chatter and customer reviews to make sure my opinion wasn't being clouded by the cold air I was breathing. What resulted is the following roundup of the best $5 and under purchases you can make when shopping in the Aldi freezer section near you. Parka and earmuffs are not required, but you do you. Prices are accurate as of September 2025 and dependent on location.