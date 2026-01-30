How Many Food Brands Does General Mills Own?

The food and beverage industry can be remarkably impressive, especially in terms of the number of household brands that can exist under a single parent company. One that may be particularly surprising is General Mills. While it was originally a humble flour mill known as Washburn-Crosby, General Mills has become a top manufacturer of a variety of kitchen staples. Many may know it's a major producer of cereals like Cheerios and Kix, but it actually houses 40 major brands across several food genres. This includes originals such as the Betty Crocker line of products and Bugle snacks, as well as others that later joined the General Mills family. In fact, the parent company has a presence in some unexpected industries, like pet food and the restaurant sector.

Starting its Washburn-Crosby days, General Mills first manufactured Superlative flour, which was later rebranded as Gold Medal Flour. This came from winning the prestigious award at the 1880 First Miller's International Exhibition at the start of Gold Medal's lesser-known history. This led to the 1921 creation of Betty Crocker as a brand and mascot, followed by the debut of Wheaties under its original Washburn's Gold Medal Whole Wheat Flakes name in 1924.

As the company transitioned to General Mills, it introduced Bisquik, inspired by a dining cart chef who quickly satisfied a General Mills salesman's hungry request with hot, fresh biscuits. Around the same time, General Mills also engineered its take on the puffing gun, which was uniquely designed to produce its cereal. While Kix and Cheerios were the first to be produced with it, variations of the device called "extruders" manufacture its other cereals like Trix and Lucky Charms.