What Happened To Orka Bar Protein Ice Cream After Shark Tank?

Eating an ice cream bar while meeting protein goals is a win-win. That's the idea behind Orka Bar Protein Ice Cream: you can enjoy a tasty, frozen dessert with nutrients (and not too much sugar). Stephen Longo, a Certified Nutrition Coach, athlete, and founder of Orka, stepped onto the Shark Tank stage in episode 4 of season 17, in October 2025, to seek funding for the protein-packed ice cream bars.

As much as Americans love protein bars, many are pretty meh. Too thick, very dry, weird artificial flavors, and processed ingredients are just a few of the complaints about this snack, and some protein bars are actually quite unhealthy. Recognizing this and wanting something tastier for himself, Longo developed protein ice bars, perfect after a workout — or, in his case, after a beach volleyball game.

The company's name is indeed inspired by the Orca whale — according to its website, Orka also means "energy" in Icelandic. The box of the protein ice cream sandwiches read, "The apex predator of chill." Each box includes four protein bars in flavors like cookies and cream, mint, vanilla bean, and raspberry; each bar is coated in a dark chocolate shell. A single bar contains 15 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber, and 5 grams of sugar, with the protein coming from egg whites and whey protein.