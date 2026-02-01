How The Cheeseburger Was Invented By A California Teenager

The beloved hamburger has stood as a food staple for centuries, appearing in historical events such as the Civil War and the St. Louis World's Fair. Throughout its sometimes misunderstood history, the humble burger has undergone many alterations, the addition of cheese being the chief among them. Although it may seem that the concept of putting cheese on a burger has existed for just as long as the burger itself, this actually didn't happen long ago — if you believe the lore. According to the most cited story, the cheeseburger's birth takes place in California, at the hands of a young line cook. While the details vary, some food historians argue that the term "cheeseburger" came later and originated elsewhere in the United States.

According to most accounts, the cheeseburger arrived in 1924, via 16-year-old Lionel Steinberger. Steinberger was preparing orders at his father's sandwich shop, the Rite Spot in Pasadena, California, when the cheese-placing event occurred. From here, the story varies: some say Lionel accidentally burned a hamburger and covered up the mistake with a slice of cheese. Others claim that he was bored and testing new ideas with his father, or that the idea came from a passing transient who ordered a hamburger "with everything on it," which prompted Steinberger to do just that. Unfortunately, the truth is lost to time as Rite Spot has since shuttered its doors, taking any evidence along with it. Regardless, a commemorative plaque can be found at Rite Spot's former site in Pasadena, and the city also celebrates Cheeseburger Week to honor that moment in history.