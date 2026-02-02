Why Laying Bourbon Bottles Flat Is A Bad Idea
Bourbon connoisseurs know how to detect those subtle notes and flavors that separate mediocre bourbons from the best bourbons. Whether you love vanilla tones, a woody taste, or some floral flavors, one thing is certain: bourbon is meant to be enjoyed, but proper storage is key. And one rule of storage — do not lay bourbon flat — is paramount. Doing this can break down the cork, impacting your whiskey's texture and flavor.
When storing wine, it is common to lay bottles flat to keep the cork moist. Bourbon, however, has a much higher alcohol content than wine, and it can easily break down a cork's structural integrity. If you store bourbon on its side, you might end up dealing with flecks of cork in your drink.
You should always store bourbon upright. Also, be aware of light and temperature, as both can trigger chemical reactions that impact bourbon's flavor. Store bourbon out of direct sunlight – preferably in a dark area — and ideally at a stable temperature. Temperature fluctuations are not ideal for preserving bourbon, so avoid storing bottles anywhere near your oven, for instance.
What should I do if flecks of cork get into my bourbon?
If you've been storing your bourbon flat and notice some cork flecks, do not panic. Your whiskey is probably still good to drink. Remove any large pieces of cork with a spoon or fork, then find another container (like a bowl or a pitcher) and pour the rest of the bourbon through a sieve or cheese cloth to filter out the smaller bits. Wash the original container thoroughly and use a funnel to pour the whiskey back into the bottle. Once that's all done, re-seal your bourbon with a quality stopper or even another cork from a bottle of wine or an empty bourbon container.
Like all beverages, bourbon begins to undergo chemical changes the minute it's exposed to oxygen. Even small cracks in the cork can allow more outside air to penetrate the bottle, impacting how long bourbon lasts. Bourbon does not technically spoil, per se, but oxygen exposure can impact its original flavor. So, do your best to store bourbon upright to keep the cork intact.