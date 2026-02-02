Why Laying Bourbon Bottles Flat Is A Bad Idea

Bourbon connoisseurs know how to detect those subtle notes and flavors that separate mediocre bourbons from the best bourbons. Whether you love vanilla tones, a woody taste, or some floral flavors, one thing is certain: bourbon is meant to be enjoyed, but proper storage is key. And one rule of storage — do not lay bourbon flat — is paramount. Doing this can break down the cork, impacting your whiskey's texture and flavor.

When storing wine, it is common to lay bottles flat to keep the cork moist. Bourbon, however, has a much higher alcohol content than wine, and it can easily break down a cork's structural integrity. If you store bourbon on its side, you might end up dealing with flecks of cork in your drink.

You should always store bourbon upright. Also, be aware of light and temperature, as both can trigger chemical reactions that impact bourbon's flavor. Store bourbon out of direct sunlight – preferably in a dark area — and ideally at a stable temperature. Temperature fluctuations are not ideal for preserving bourbon, so avoid storing bottles anywhere near your oven, for instance.