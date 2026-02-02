What Type Of Milk Does Starbucks Use In Its Drinks?

Starbucks is a cultural icon that offers a wide menu of seasonal and customizable coffee drinks based on the preferences of its patrons. Knowing one's order before reaching the register is among the rules to know before visiting Starbucks, but for decades, baristas defaulted to using whole milk for customers' beverages if they didn't request an alternative. This practice changed following a cultural shift in which North American coffee-lovers wanted healthier options. In response, Starbucks shifted gears in 2007 and made 2% milk the standard for most espresso beverages. It wasn't the first time the cafe chain's milk choices were expanded upon (soy milk was introduced in 1997), and it wouldn't be the last. Starbucks has added an impressive number of milk types over the years.

Prior to the switch, purchases of lower-fat milk for the home were trending, and thusly, Starbucks fans were seeking more low-fat options from the Seattle-based coffee chain. Previously, the standard of making cappuccinos, lattes, and the like with whole milk (unless otherwise specified) was set by former CEO Howard Schultz, who took inspiration from the traditional lattes in Italian culture. For anyone who preferred their latte with a reduced-fat milk before 2% arrived in stores, baristas would pour a makeshift concoction of whole and skim milk. While this created a unique blend for each patron, the absence of an exact recipe for low-fat lattes equated to baristas eyeballing the ratio.