What Type Of Milk Does Starbucks Use In Its Drinks?
Starbucks is a cultural icon that offers a wide menu of seasonal and customizable coffee drinks based on the preferences of its patrons. Knowing one's order before reaching the register is among the rules to know before visiting Starbucks, but for decades, baristas defaulted to using whole milk for customers' beverages if they didn't request an alternative. This practice changed following a cultural shift in which North American coffee-lovers wanted healthier options. In response, Starbucks shifted gears in 2007 and made 2% milk the standard for most espresso beverages. It wasn't the first time the cafe chain's milk choices were expanded upon (soy milk was introduced in 1997), and it wouldn't be the last. Starbucks has added an impressive number of milk types over the years.
Prior to the switch, purchases of lower-fat milk for the home were trending, and thusly, Starbucks fans were seeking more low-fat options from the Seattle-based coffee chain. Previously, the standard of making cappuccinos, lattes, and the like with whole milk (unless otherwise specified) was set by former CEO Howard Schultz, who took inspiration from the traditional lattes in Italian culture. For anyone who preferred their latte with a reduced-fat milk before 2% arrived in stores, baristas would pour a makeshift concoction of whole and skim milk. While this created a unique blend for each patron, the absence of an exact recipe for low-fat lattes equated to baristas eyeballing the ratio.
Starbucks offers various milks and non-dairy options for patrons
In addition to whole, skim, and the house-mixed percent milk, the only other alternative Starbucks carried was soy milk. This was the status quo for many years, so it could be said that the shift to 2% milk marked the beginning of a new era of dairy alternatives for its patrons. Nearly 10 years after the switch, Starbucks added coconut milk to its creamer menu in 2015. A year later, its vanilla sweet cream cold brew debuted, which added the house-made cream as a dairy option. Vanilla sweet cream came out just months before the release of an almond milk that was uniquely created for its menu. Following a trend in the late 2010s where Americans were drinking less cow's milk, Starbucks tested oat milk on its midwestern menus in early 2020. The results were so successful that by March 2021, oat milk was added to all U.S. menus.
Given Starbucks' expansive menu and seasonal specialties, there are some items where 2% milk wouldn't be the default ingredient. For instance, standard menu items like a flat white and its Frappuccino selection are made with whole milk instead. It may go without saying, but items like the Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso or the seasonal Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte from Starbucks' fall menu are made with the stated non-dairy ingredient. These deviations are also present within Starbucks' holiday menu, as the eggnog latte utilizes the rich holiday beverage as the cream base. That said, Starbucks' talented baristas are always open to reasonable customizations.