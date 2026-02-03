The Affordable Item Used In Martha Stewart's Household For A Cleaner Pantry

As the seasons turn, so do our priorities and areas of focus when it comes to our homes. While summer brings us out and into the garden, winter and early spring draw us indoors and often elicit the itch to get clean and organized. Celebrities are governed by the seasons, too, including Martha Stewart, who carries out spring cleaning at Skylands — her estate in Maine. In a blog post, Stewart reveals the household item she and her staff use while spring cleaning in her butler's pantry to minimize dust — freezer paper.

Martha Stewart has long been known for offering tips on keeping our households clean and tidy, like replacing everyday kitchen essentials on a weekly basis. In her blog post detailing her pantry cleaning project, she explains the process her team takes to line the shelves with freezer paper, protecting them from dust and spillages. They remove the items from the shelves (in this case, china dishes) and dust the shelves thoroughly. Stewart's assistant rolls the freezer paper out on the counter and measures and cuts pieces to the length of each shelf. She notes that her assistant holds the freezer paper down with natural rocks to prevent it from moving while measuring and marking. Finally, they line each shelf with the cut freezer paper and place the china back (after washing each piece, of course).