The Pantry Challenge Is A Fun Way To Make Extra Space In Your Kitchen

Efficient grocery shopping is never easy, and often, we find ourselves with a pantry full of miscellaneous items that end up ... well, just sitting there. It's always good to have a stocked pantry, but every so often, the inventory needs to be turned over. This is when the pantry challenge can come into play. It's a fun way to actually use up those excess pantry items and make extra space in your kitchen.

The rules of the pantry challenge are simple. Don't go out and buy ingredients for a new recipe; instead, come up with meals using the food you already have. It may sound uninspiring to do, especially with takeout on your mind, but consider it as a fun game or creative exercise. You could even pretend you're on a cooking show. Do whatever it takes to clear out some pantry space and have a free meal. (It's free if the money is already spent, right?) Plus, as you scrounge through the kitchen, you can utilize the time to install some kitchen organizers for your pantry that will make your next go at the challenge even easier.