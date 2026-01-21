This Everyday Kitchen Essential Needs Weekly Replacing, Says Martha Stewart

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many home cooks, keeping the kitchen clean and tidy is among the most important factors when it comes to preparing delicious meals. Although everyone has different cleaning habits, there are some rules of thumb followed by the pros that are worth integrating into your own kitchen. One piece of advice comes from home entertaining icon Martha Stewart, who says it's critical to replace your dirty dishcloths once a week, if not more often.

Stewart expounded on her preference for dishcloths over sponges in a column for The Philadelphia Enquirer, arguing that, while both get dirty, "Sponges can harbor more bacteria than dishcloths because they're thicker, dry more slowly and have lots of holes that can trap small food particles." Still, she noted that, "Dishcloths and sponges are equal-opportunity breeding grounds for bacteria." Even for those who follow Stewart's advice to rinse dishcloths under hot water and wring them dry after every use. Swapping them out for a fresh one weekly and washing the dirty ones in hot water can ensure your kitchen stays clean and safe.

In some respects, Stewart's suggested timeframe may be on the lengthier side of this issue. Many experts recommend changing dishcloths and towels daily, or even mid-cooking if they encounter contaminants like meat or seafood juices. Fortunately, quality multi-packs of dishcloths can be found for under $20 on Amazon, making it an affordable and worthwhile investment for nearly any home cook.