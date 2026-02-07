The Mexican-American Dish Michael Jackson Was Constantly Asking His Chef To Make

While Michael Jackson's iconic dance moves and ever-popular songs are undoubtedly what he was most famous for, fans have also learned about some of his favorite meals over the years. For instance, the King of Pop famously dined on fried chicken from KFC. If you look beyond the star's fast food preferences, you might find an account from his former private chef, who said Jackson loved a Mexican-American dish from the Southwest.

"I quickly realized his favorite was a smoky red chile sauce from New Mexico, slathered over enchiladas, nachos, and potato skins," Mani Niall shared in a piece for California Eating. He cooked for the megastar from 1982 to 1985. For a bit of relief from the dish's heat, he served the singer "honey vanilla ice cream and cookies" for dessert.

They crossed paths after Jackson visited a vegetarian restaurant in LA that Niall was working at. The King of Pop enjoyed his meal so much that he asked the eatery to bring meals to his recording sessions. "The next time Michael Jackson called, I dropped off his requested red chile enchilada, our popular ginger-miso salad, and blueberry bars at Quincy Jones' Westlake studios and was handed a cool $40 by the secretary," Niall recalled. Eventually, he was asked to cook for Jackson while he was on the road for the Victory Tour and became the celebrity's first private chef.