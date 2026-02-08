The Pasta Giada De Laurentiis Considers The Most Italian In Los Angeles

Chef, television personality, and longtime Angeleno Giada De Laurentiis may have moved to Los Angeles as a child, but she's held on tight to her Italian roots. The Rome-born Food Network star has cultivated her culinary connection to the motherland through a series of cook books, television shows (including her debut cooking show, "Everyday Italian"), and even her own food and lifestyle brand, Giadzy.

No matter how full her plate is business-wise, a girl's gotta eat — and she can't always jet off to Italy when she wants an authentic meal (that she doesn't have to prepare herself). When De Laurentiis is craving some pasta that tastes like home, she can head to Toscana. A self-described "neighborhood trattoria" in Brentwood, the restaurant mainly focuses on Northern Italian fare hailing from Tuscany. But while it may not be doing things as the Romans do, its cuisine is the real deal, according to De Laurentiis.

As she expressed in an interview with The Infatuation, Toscana's pasta is the closest thing she can find to a legit Italian plate in LA. As for her go-to order? None other than pasta with garlic, olive oil, and red pepper flakes. Also known as aglio e olio, it's a simple dish that her grandfather, legendary Hollywood film producer Dino De Laurentiis, used to whip up during family stays on the island of Capri. If Toscana could perfect that classic, it's no wonder it was able to steal the star's heart.