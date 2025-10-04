Italian food isn't all Neapolitan pizza and Alfredo sauce — the nation has a rich culinary history with lots of surprises for anyone who's only ventured into the popular options. There are many old-school Italian dishes you might not have heard of. The kinds of dishes your nonna might spend all afternoon cooking — and I would know, having a nonna who still lives on the Italian island of Sardinia.

From regional specialties that people have been eating for centuries to homey recipes that would never find their way onto restaurant menus, these dishes are all traditional fare with a long history. They have old-school vibes and are well-known in Italy, particularly among older generations, but outside of the country, you probably won't encounter them.

Whether you're looking for dinner ideas or simply curious about Italian cuisine, these lesser-known dishes may be vintage, but they are ones that Italians enjoy both at home and as traditional street foods.