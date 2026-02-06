The Hands Down Best Chain Restaurant Biscuits & Gravy, According To Reviews

Reviewers repeatedly expressed positive sentiments about this popular Hardee's menu item. One thing that may help explain the quality of the biscuits is that they're baked from scratch. The restaurant says they're delivered from the oven every 15 minutes. In the Reddit thread r/fastfood, one user opined that the chain had "the best darn fast food biscuit hands down." The person went on to describe their local Hardee's as having lines around the store at 5 a.m., with customers eager to buy breakfast.

Another Hardee's with glowing reviews was located in Myerstown, Pennsylvania. It earned a rating of 4.2 out of 5 on Google. Filtering to show only breakfast-related posts revealed commenters raving about the location's biscuits. One reviewer claimed that the ones at the Myerstown Hardee's far outdo McDonald's in taste and quality, and reminded them of their grandmother's home cooking. Another reviewer at this location said the sausage gravy was awesome.

A popular trend across reviews was customers ordering breakfast sandwiches (like the egg and cheese biscuit) and dipping the entire sandwich into the gravy. A TikTok user performed this hack in a vehicle but said they often do it at home, spreading the entire concoction out on a plate.