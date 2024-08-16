Southern cuisine is well-known for hearty dishes such as grits, chicken fried steak, and, of course, biscuits and gravy. The classic breakfast dish typically consists of soft, fluffy biscuits and creamy gravy. The biscuits are normally split into two halves, creating a perfect base to soak up the rich, savory gravy. Meanwhile, the gravy is usually made with butter, flour, and milk, which are combined to create a white sauce. The sauce is finished with crumbled pork sausage, pepper, and other spices, such as cayenne pepper.

While the exact history of biscuits and gravy is hard to pin down, the dish is said to have originated in Southern Appalachia in the late 19th century. During the height of the lumber industry, laborers would eat biscuits and "sawmill gravy" as an affordable, high-calorie option that gave them the energy to haul heavy lumber. Today, biscuits and gravy is a staple at many chain restaurants, particularly in the Southern part of the U.S. The dish can usually be found on breakfast menus, although some restaurants also serve it for lunch and dinner.

Ready to tantalize your taste buds? Take a look at our roundup of chain restaurant biscuits and gravy ranked from worst to best. We'll dive into how we came to our conclusions at the end of the list.