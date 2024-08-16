Chain Restaurant Biscuits And Gravy Ranked From Worst To Best
Southern cuisine is well-known for hearty dishes such as grits, chicken fried steak, and, of course, biscuits and gravy. The classic breakfast dish typically consists of soft, fluffy biscuits and creamy gravy. The biscuits are normally split into two halves, creating a perfect base to soak up the rich, savory gravy. Meanwhile, the gravy is usually made with butter, flour, and milk, which are combined to create a white sauce. The sauce is finished with crumbled pork sausage, pepper, and other spices, such as cayenne pepper.
While the exact history of biscuits and gravy is hard to pin down, the dish is said to have originated in Southern Appalachia in the late 19th century. During the height of the lumber industry, laborers would eat biscuits and "sawmill gravy" as an affordable, high-calorie option that gave them the energy to haul heavy lumber. Today, biscuits and gravy is a staple at many chain restaurants, particularly in the Southern part of the U.S. The dish can usually be found on breakfast menus, although some restaurants also serve it for lunch and dinner.
Ready to tantalize your taste buds? Take a look at our roundup of chain restaurant biscuits and gravy ranked from worst to best. We'll dive into how we came to our conclusions at the end of the list.
12. Cracker Barrel
Known for its Southern-style comfort food, Cracker Barrel has been a part of the dining scene in the U.S. since the restaurant first opened its doors in 1969 in Lebanon, Tennessee. Today, the chain has around 680 locations across the country, with the greatest presence in Florida and Texas. While Cracker Barrel offers both lunch and dinner options, it's also well-known for its all-day breakfast. One of the chain's morning offerings is its biscuits and gravy with a traditional sawmill gravy, made with pork flavors, salt, and pepper. Unlike most other chain restaurants that serve biscuits and gravy as a standalone dish, Cracker Barrel offers it with either bacon or sausage on the side or as a side dish to a larger meal.
Unfortunately, Cracker Barrel's biscuits and gravy haven't hit the spot with diners, who complain about the dish's flavor, quality, and portion size. A case in point is one Reddit member who says: "Your white sausage gravy tastes bad. I don't know what drippings you use but it tastes like rancid bacon fat." A different Reddit user describes the restaurant's serving of biscuits and gravy as "pathetic," adding, "If you order biscuits and gravy and someone else also orders it at your table they bring the same amount of gravy as a single order." Several reviewers have also complained about the quality of the chain's biscuits, describing them as stale, cold, thin, hard, and small.
11. Black Bear Diner
Founded in 1995 in Mount Shasta, California, Black Bear Diner is a chain of rustic bear-themed restaurants with approximately 160 locations across 13 states. When entering the restaurant, patrons are greeted by bear statues and other bear-related artworks such as murals, paintings, and figurines. Served all day, the chain's biscuits and gravy can be ordered as an extra side to accompany the wide range of breakfast items, such as pancakes, waffles, French toast, and egg-based dishes.
The most common complaint about Black Bear Diner's biscuits and gravy is the measly amount of gravy in the dish. More specifically, many diners feel that the ratio of gravy to biscuits is way off, leaving the biscuits overly dry. For instance, one diner says: "Biscuits and gravy were cold and dry. Barely any gravy for large biscuits. I was disappointed." Another reviewer goes a step further, saying,"They don't even have sausage gravy! Seriously? Why sell biscuits and gravy and not make it with sausage gravy?! What's worse there was barely any of the crappy gravy on the biscuits either!"
10. Broken Yolk Cafe
If you're not familiar with the Broken Yolk Cafe, we don't blame you. The cafe's 40 or so locations are concentrated in California, with a dozen outlets across Arizona, Texas, Nevada, and Idaho. The breakfast and lunch joint is known for its classic American fare, as well as a range of Southern treats, such as huevos rancheros, machaca, and biscuits and gravy. Listed under "Breakfast Craves," Betty's Southern Biscuit & Gravy features a buttermilk biscuit covered in gravy and topped with fried chicken strips and a choice of either sausage or bacon. The dish is served with hash browns, fries, or fresh fruit.
While the biscuit and gravy at the Broken Yolk Cafe sounds great on paper, the dish has failed to impress its patrons. One disappointed reviewer says: "[The] biscuit was tasty at first, but had a funky aftertaste. Gravy was lumpy, which is okay if it's tasty. Theirs isn't. Same funky aftertaste as the biscuit." Another diner agrees that the dish leaves a lot to be desired, noting, "The gravy was only so-so to go with [the] doughy biscuits." On a slightly more positive note, one diner describes the dish as "alright," but adds that the gravy was overly sweet in flavor.
9. Hardee's
Hardee's is proud of the fact that it makes its biscuits from scratch. The chain's biscuit-makers start their day at 4 a.m., preparing and baking a fresh batch of biscuits every 15 minutes. There's a great reason for this dedication — Hardee's serves over 10 different dishes that incorporate the iconic biscuits, from the Ribeye Steak & Egg Biscuit to the Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit. In addition to these biscuit-based sandwiches, Hardee's also offers Biscuit 'N' Gravy and Double Biscuit 'N' Gravy for those with a bigger appetite.
When it comes to the biscuits and gravy, there's a clear divide among Hardee's customers. Some think the menu item is the best thing since sliced bread, while others believe that it falls short of the mark. For instance, one reviewer paints the breakfast dish in a very favorable light, saying, "They have the most incredible sausage, biscuit, and gravy I've ever had and the price is so reasonable. We stop here for breakfast every opportunity we get." On the downside, another reviewer says the dish looks and tastes like "powdered water served over a hockey puck." Another diner was equally unimpressed with the chain's sausage and gravy, noting, "There was NOT one tiny bit of sausage in it. Just plain white gravy. [...] How could that happen?"
8. Hash House A Go Go
With only 10 locations in the U.S., including four in Las Vegas, Hash House A Go Go has a very limited footprint. Despite the small number of restaurants, the mini-chain has garnered a following, particularly for its "twisted farm food" concept, which features creative takes on classic Midwest-inspired dishes, like the restaurant's Andy's World Famous Fried Chicken Waffle Tower. Listed alongside Andy's Sage Fried Chicken & Eggs and Griddled Meatloaf & Eggs in the Farm Favorites section of the menu, the chain's Biscuits & Sausage Gravy includes two eggs and griddled mashed potatoes.
Hash House A Go Go's biscuits and gravy has elicited a range of reactions from diners, ranging from enthusiastic praise to utter condemnation. On the positive side, reviewers have been impressed with the dish's flavor and large portion size. A case in point, is one diner who says that the biscuits and gravy was their favorite part of the meal, adding, "Whoever put that amount of gravy is my favorite person of the day because it was perfect! Biscuits are supposed to be swimming in gravy and they do not disappoint here. Delicious sausage gravy mixed with a huge fresh biscuit can't be beat." On the downside, other patrons have found the gravy bland and the biscuits overly hard.
7. Bob Evans
The Bob Evans restaurant chain began as an extension of a sausage business. In fact, the founder's sausages became so popular that it wasn't long before he started receiving hungry visitors at his farm in Rio Grande, Ohio. "There were so many people coming to the farm that we finally built a little restaurant, called The Sausage Shop, in 1962 just to take care of them," Evans said (via Bob Evans). The restaurant grew in popularity, eventually expanding into a successful chain known as Bob Evans.
Bob Evans' famous sausages feature in the chain's biscuits and gravy. The dish, which also includes freshly baked biscuits, appears in the chain's breakfast menu, alongside other items like pancakes, hash browns, and a classic breakfast with the works.
Timothy Moore reviewed Bob Evans for Business Insider, noting that the chain's biscuits and gravy are served in large portions. While the biscuits aren't anything to write home about, he described the gravy as flavorful. However, a TripAdvisor reviewer disagrees, saying, "The biscuits were good but the gravy was a brown looking goop that didn't taste like gravy and someone spilled a salt shaker in it."
6. First Watch
The employees of First Watch wax lyrical about the chain's biscuits and gravy in Facebook posts. For instance, one post reads, "Our love language = Biscuits & Gravy," while another declares, "Turkey sausage gravy + a fresh and fluffy biscuit = a match made at First Watch." So what's on offer? The chain's version of the dish is made with a split house-baked buttermilk biscuit and a turkey — rather than pork — sausage gravy. The dish is also served with cage-free eggs cooked to your liking and seasoned potatoes.
First Watch's Biscuits & Turkey Sausage Gravy with Eggs has received a mixture of praise and criticism. On the upside, some reviewers have called the dish delicious, yummy, and the best they've had in ages. On the other hand, the most common criticism of the dish has been the fact that it's prepared with turkey sausage. For example, one self-proclaimed "hardcore lover of biscuits and gravy" says: "I was not pleased or impressed with these ones. The turkey sausage they used overpowered the taste of the gravy and so the whole dish tasted very meaty, not necessarily how gravy does. The biscuit was also a bit too soft, so the gravy made it mushy, not how biscuits and gravy should be."
5. IHOP
Short for the International House of Pancakes, it's not surprising that IHOP is best known for its range of pancakes, including buttermilk, chocolate, and protein-powder flapjacks. While not as iconic, IHOP's biscuits and gravy make a decent choice for those who prefer savory rather than sweet dishes. As part of a meal combo, the menu item is composed of warm and flaky buttermilk biscuits and gravy, and comes with two eggs, two pork sausage links, two bacon strips, and hash browns.
IHOP's biscuits and gravy have received mixed feedback from reviewers. On a positive note, one patron remarks: "The biscuit was large and the gravy was very good — not overly salty (you can add salt, but can't take it away)." On the flip side, another reviewer expresses disappointment with the gravy's lack of sausage and flavor, saying, "I assumed that the gravy was sausage gravy with the biscuit but it turns out it is like a country gravy. The biscuit and gravy to me seemed to have a hint of lemon to it, which I did not particularly care for." The consumer couldn't ultimately determine the source of the lemony taste.
4. The Flying Biscuit Café
The Flying Biscuit Café is known for its fresh, Southern-inspired comfort food, including its all-day breakfast offerings. Some of the morning dishes served at the chain include chorizo hash, stuffed French toast with sweet cream cheese, and a range of breakfast burritos. The biscuits and gravy at The Flying Biscuit Café are a little different from those served at other restaurants. Unlike most other establishments, the chain makes the dish with chicken sausage rather than traditional pork sausage. In addition, the gravy isn't just paired with a biscuit, but also with scrambled eggs and grits.
The Biscuit Eggs and Gravy at The Flying Biscuit Café has garnered mostly positive feedback from diners. One happy reviewer says: "The biscuits [...] are the best. They have a sweetness to them that is hard to imitate. The eggs, biscuits and gravy is my go-to dish when we visit this restaurant." Another patron says that the chicken sausage gravy works well with the biscuits, adding "I was surprised by how good the chicken sausage gravy was (I am a biscuit/gravy lover)." However, not everybody has been as taken by the dish, with one diner complaining that the gravy had way too much ground up chicken sausage and another that it was flavorless.
3. Big Bad Breakfast
According to the employees of Big Bad Breakfast, "There's nothing like the warm comfort of a delicious biscuit, especially if it's smothered in gravy!" Composed of buttermilk and black pepper biscuits made fresh throughout the day, the chain's biscuits and gravy are unique in that they come with a choice of sausage, tomato, or red-eye sauce. For those not in the know, red-eye gravy is a Southern specialty made with the fat of pan-fried country ham.
Most reviewers rave about the biscuits and gravy at Big Bad Breakfast. One diner was particularly impressed with the chain's biscuits, saying, "[They] are hot and fluffy. I don't know how they do it, but the outside is glazed and just a little crunchy — just a snap when you bite — and the inside is light and fluffy." Another patron shares this sentiment, commenting, "I was craving biscuits, and this place did not disappoint. The biscuits and gravy was (near) perfect, although I wish the gravy had been warmer. The biscuit sandwich was light and flaky." On a somewhat less positive note, some diners have commented that the gravy in the dish didn't come with enough sausage.
2. McDonald's
The biscuits and gravy at McDonald's are a regional item, so don't assume that you'll be able to find it at your local restaurant. The menu item is available in the Southern states, although one Reddit member mentioned finding it at McDonald's in Detroit, while another said they had it delivered in Northeast Ohio.
The biscuits and gravy at the fast-food chain are composed of two scratch-made buttermilk biscuits and 8 ounces of Southern-style sausage gravy. A former Corporate Chef at McDonald's, Mike Haracz, spoke about the menu item in a TikTok video, saying that it's one of the chain's better breakfast items. In another TikTok video, chef Haracz also shares his tip for recreating McDonald's sausage and gravy at home. After looking at the ingredients in the chain's sausage gravy, Haracz found an identical version, save for some preservatives — the Chef-Mate Sausage Gravy.
McDonald's version of sausage and gravy has received a surprisingly warm reception from diners. Old Nerd Reviews on YouTube has praised the menu item, saying, "The biscuit is flaky and nice, the sausage gravy — a lot of sausage chunks in there, thick, good flavor, a lot of pepper, it's got bite to it." Echoing this sentiment, a Reddit member has called the chain's biscuits and gravy the "perfect hangover treat," adding, "The gravy was creamy and salty on top of the always tasty biscuits."
1. Bojangles
Bojangles has devoted an entire section of its menu to all-day breakfast biscuits, which isn't surprising given the care the chain puts into these savory treats. Prepared fresh every 20 minutes, the biscuits are hand-made completely from scratch using a meticulous process that involves blending ingredients, careful kneading, and precise baking techniques.
From plain biscuits to Cajun Chicken Filet Biscuits, Bojangles offers plenty of biscuit-based menu items to satisfy any taste preference and hunger level. The chain also offers Southern Gravy Biscuits and Sausage Gravy Biscuits, both served with the chain's special scratch-made buttermilk biscuits smothered in thick gravy.
Diners rave about the biscuits and gravy at Bojangles, with one diner saying they are happy to go out of their way to enjoy the menu item. The dish has also received high praise in a Fast Food Pit Stops YouTube video, with the host saying: "It's a peppered flour gravy and then you have nice, generous sausage bits here [...] These are big chunks of sausage [...] Instantly you get hit with that country gravy effect [...] The tenderness, the butteriness, the flakiness of this super delicious Bojangles biscuit packed with this gravy." Similarly, a reviewer who taste-tested the dish for her TikTok video called the biscuits and gravy delicious, adding, "This has a nice homemade taste to it. I like this."
Methodology
Our ranking of chain restaurant biscuits and gravy was based on several factors, the most important being diner reviews. More specifically, we considered what patrons had to say on popular platforms such as Yelp and TripAdvisor. We also took into account feedback about the menu item on video platforms like TikTok and YouTube. When evaluating the feedback, we paid special attention to what customers had to say about the flavor, texture, and overall quality of both the biscuits and the gravy at each restaurant.